MSP panel to be set up after state polls: Tomar in House

New Delhi: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar told the Rajya Sabha on Friday that the panel on Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) will be formed after the coming round of state elections is over.

The formation of a committee that would discuss a demand by protesting farmers that the government provide a legal guarantee on MSPs was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 last year, when he announced that his government would repeal three farm laws.

Replying to a supplementary question posed by Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya, Tomar said: “The entire country knows that the Prime Minister has announced the formation of a committee to make crop diversification, natural farming and MSP effective and transparent. The government is committed to the announcement made by the PM. The matter is under consideration in the ministry.”

He explained the delay in forming the panel, saying that since elections to five states were announced on January 8, and the model code of conduct was in place, the government reached out to the Election Commission (EC) for its opinion on whether the move was allowed.

“The EC’s reply has come. It has said that the committee should be formed after the elections conclude,” the minister said.

The last date of polling in the current round of state elections -- the five states going to the polls are Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh is March 7 and the results will be declared on March 10.

The Union minister’s announcement comes four days after the farmers, under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), observed a so-called Betrayal Day, claiming the Union government was not keeping its promise. Farmers protested in some locations in Punjab and Haryana and SKM warned the government that it would be forced to resume the protests if their demands are not met.

“Of the written assurances made by the government of India in the letter to Samyukta Kisan Morcha dated December 9, 2021, not one has been fulfilled. The Morcha warns the BJP government against testing farmers’ patience and declares that if the promises are not fulfilled at the earliest, the farmers would be left with no option but to resume the agitation,” read a statement by the SKM.

The SKM also called upon the farmers in Uttar Pradesh, one of the five states where elections are scheduled this month, to “punish” the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for their alleged anti-farmer stance.

Replying to another question on a legislation guaranteeing MSP, Tomar said it was up to the committee to decide on this, but reminded the house that fixing MSPs was an administrative decision. He also pointed out that procurement under MSP has increased under the NDA.

(PTI contributed to this story)