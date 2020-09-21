e-paper
Home / India News / MT New Diamond: Jaishankar, Pradhan, review crude vessel’s condition

MT New Diamond: Jaishankar, Pradhan, review crude vessel’s condition

MT New Diamond had caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3. Last week, the Indian Navy had informed it was ‘safe and stable’ after sailors undertook deballasting measures on the ship.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
New Delhi
New Delhi, Sept 12 (ANI): Sri Lanka's MT New Diamond stable and safe as 5 member INS Sahyadri team embarked to assess salvage ops. Salvor's marine chemist & naval architect teams undertaking salvage & deballasting, Sri Lanka Navy, Indian Navy & Salvors diving teams to inspect underwater, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and S Jaishankar on Monday reviewed the condition of Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond and discussed ways to expedite arrangements for the discharge of cargo crude from the vessel.

“Min. P&NG Shri @dpradhanbjp along with EAM Shri @DrSJaishankar and MoS(IC) Shipping Shri @mansukhmandviya chaired a meeting to review the condition of the crude vessel MT New Diamond which is chartered by @IndianOilcl and currently located off the coast of Sri Lanka,” Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas wrote on Twitter.

“They discussed ways to expedite arrangements for discharge of cargo crude from it. Collective efforts are underway by Ministries and agencies concerned including DG Shipping and DG @IndiaCoastGuardto complete the task in a safe and secure manner,” the Ministry wrote in another tweet.

Last week, the Indian Navy had informed that MT New Diamond was “safe and stable” after sailors undertook deballasting measures on the ship.

“MT New Diamond (Sri Lankan vessel) safe and stable. Sailors undertook deballasting from Engine Room to Ballast Tanks. All leaks on the hull sealed. Tug Boka Expedition took over 2 pm, 13 Sep. MT New Diamond assessed pollution-free and ready to be towed,” Indian Navy had tweeted.

MT New Diamond which caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3, is stable and safe 95 kilometers from Sri Lanka coast, the Navy had said.

A joint team of Indian Navy, Sri Lanka Navy, and a diving team had completed underwater inspection.

The large 333-metre long crude carrier was carrying over three lakh metric tons of crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation from Kuwait to Paradip. (ANI)

