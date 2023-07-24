Meet Mukesh Ambani's 31-year-old billionaire nephew Jai Anmol

Mukesh Ambani's nephew and Anil Ambani's elder son, Jai Anmol is a successful businessman with notable accomplishments within the Reliance Group. The 31-year-old billionaire has reportedly amassed a wealth of $3.3 billion ( ₹20,000 crore). He prefers to maintain a relatively low profile and staying away from the media spotlight, however regularly engages with his fans through Twitter. Jai Anmol Ambani with his parents Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani.(Instagram)

Jai Anmol Ambani: All you need to know

1)Jai was born in 12 December 1991, to businessman Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani. He is married to Krisha Shah since 2022, who is a social worker and a businesswoman. He has a younger brother Jai Anshul Ambani.

3)Jai completed his schooling from Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, and the Seven Oaks School in the United Kingdom. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in management which is pursued in the UK's Warwick Business School, media reports said.

3)The Mumbai based businessman joined the Reliance Capital as an additional director in 2016. He began his career in the family business with an internship at Reliance Mutual Fund at the age of 18.

4)Jai has a has a following of 50,0000 fans on the micro-blogging site and often shares content, focussed on adopting a healthier lifestyle. His Twitter bio also leads to a website named ‘Jñānganj’ - an event management firm, that organises 'festivals' aimed at fostering “initiatives in health, education, sustainable living, clean energy, environment, art, culture, and spirituality for a conscious world,” as per the website.

5)As per media reports, Jai had a major role in felicitating Japanese major Nippon to increase their stake in Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Capital Asset Management. He is interested in rock music and football and owns a luxurious car collection, including Rolls-Royce Phantom and the Lamborghini Gallardo.

