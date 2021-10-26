Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mukul Rohatgi to represent Aryan Khan in bail plea hearing at Bombay HC today
india news

Mukul Rohatgi to represent Aryan Khan in bail plea hearing at Bombay HC today

A special NDPS court last week rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case and extetended his judicial custody till October 30. 
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai.(File photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 10:21 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi

Former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi will represent Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, when his bail plea hearing in the cruise ship drugs case is heard by the Bombay high court on Tuesday.

Aryan Khan has been in jail since October 8 following arrest in the aftermath of the Narcotics Control Bureau officials raiding a Goa-bound luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast to seize a cache of drugs.

A special NDPS court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan on October 20 and extended his judicial custody till October 30. The special court ruled that certain WhatsApp chats showed Aryan Khan's “involvement in illegal drugs activities" and his “nexus with peddlers and suppliers of banned drugs”. 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan narcotics control bureau shah rukh khan mukul rohatgi
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP