Mukul Rohatgi to represent Aryan Khan in bail plea hearing at Bombay HC today

A special NDPS court last week rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case and extetended his judicial custody till October 30. 
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai.(File photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 10:21 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi

Former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi will represent Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, when his bail plea hearing in the cruise ship drugs case is heard by the Bombay high court on Tuesday.

Aryan Khan has been in jail since October 8 following arrest in the aftermath of the Narcotics Control Bureau officials raiding a Goa-bound luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast to seize a cache of drugs.

A special NDPS court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan on October 20 and extended his judicial custody till October 30. The special court ruled that certain WhatsApp chats showed Aryan Khan's “involvement in illegal drugs activities" and his “nexus with peddlers and suppliers of banned drugs”. 

 

 

 

Tuesday, October 26, 2021
