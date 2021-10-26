Mukul Rohatgi to represent Aryan Khan in bail plea hearing at Bombay HC today

Former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi will represent Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, when his bail plea hearing in the cruise ship drugs case is heard by the Bombay high court on Tuesday.

Aryan Khan has been in jail since October 8 following arrest in the aftermath of the Narcotics Control Bureau officials raiding a Goa-bound luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast to seize a cache of drugs.

A special NDPS court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan on October 20 and extended his judicial custody till October 30. The special court ruled that certain WhatsApp chats showed Aryan Khan's “involvement in illegal drugs activities" and his “nexus with peddlers and suppliers of banned drugs”.