Mullaperiyar dam: Tamil Nadu releases Kerala order on tree felling

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday released a copy of the order which they received from Kerala’s forest department that granted the former permission to cut 15 trees on the downstream Baby dam at Mullaperiyar dam. This comes two days after the Kerala government revoked the felling order.

Subsequently, the Kerala government on Tuesday made it clear that they are firm on their demand for a new reservoir considering the safety of the existing one and a chief minister-level meeting would be held next month to arrive at a consensus with Tamil Nadu over the issue.

On Sunday, the Kerala government froze the order and decided to act against the officials who sanctioned it saying that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not in the know of the development until Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin thanked him for granting the permission on Saturday. The LDF government on Tuesday made it clear that they are firm on their demand for a new reservoir considering the safety of the existing one and a Chief Minister level meeting would be held next month to arrive at a consensus with Tamil Nadu over the issue.

The order, dated November 6, comes from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Bennichan Thomas of Kerala permitting the Executive Engineer of Water Resources Department, Cumbum, Tamil Nadu “As per Clause 5 of the Principal Deed, the Lessee, Tamil Nadu is permitted to fell the trees, underwoods and saplings within the leased areas for the maintenance works.”

HT has seen a copy of the order.

The order also shows that Tamil Nadu sought the removal of 23 trees to widen the base of the existing Baby Dam and earthen bund to strengthen the structure at Mullaperiyar Dam. But permission was granted for clearing 15 trees within an approximate area of 40 cents falling within the leased area of Tamil Nadu at the Mullaperiyar Dam site.

Kerala’s four-page letter, dated November 6, lists the species of trees that can be felled.

The order says Thomas permitted the Executive Engineer, WRD, Cumbum in the Theni district for cutting 15 trees. And following that it stated that the Deputy Director, Periyar Tiger Reserve would receive the forest produce from dam authorities after cutting the trees as it cannot be taken outside the sanctuary area.

A copy of the order was submitted to the additional chief secretary, water resources department and principal secretary, forests and wildlife department, Kerala.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK is also facing the heat from opposition parties AIADMK and BJP over matters related to the Mullaperiyar dam which is located in Kerala but is under the control of the Tamil Nadu government.

AIADMK cadre on Tuesday protested in five districts--Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram-- accusing the DMK of succumbing to Kerala’s compulsions and failing to store water up to the permitted 142 feet level in the dam.

The NDA alliance partners on Monday led a protest in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district and criticised the DMK government for giving up on the state’s rights over issues related to the water storage and release in the dam. State BJP chief K Annamalai accused the DMK government of not following the due procedure while opening the dam due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala last month. “Theni and Idukki collectors have to be present there (while opening the dam). Why were they not present?” Annamalai asked reporters. Annamalai also questioned Stalin’s silence over the controversy on the revoked order to fell trees.

On Monday night, the water resources department minister S Duraimurugan responded that the dam was opened in the presence of officers of his department by following norms of the Rule Curve approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC). In a statement, Duraimurugan said that as per the Standard Operating Procedure, advance information has to be given to the officers of Kerala before opening the dam. Accordingly, Kerala officers were informed on October 27 at 6 pm that the spillway gates would be opened on October 29 at 7.29 am. “At that time, the Minister and officers of Kerala were also present,” Duraimurugan said. “Thus, the decision to open the gates were made by WRD (water resources department), TN, and opened by the officers of Tamil Nadu, who are regulating the dam.”

On Monday, the Kerala Assembly witnessed noisy scenes over the Left government’s order granting permission to Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees as the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) demanded a judicial probe into the issue and staged a walkout.

Power minister K Krishnankutty, who spoke on behalf of water resources minister Roshy Augustine in the assembly on Tuesday, said that Kerala has always put forward the suggestion for a new dam to ensure the safety of life and property of the people of the state. Water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala was the state’s motto in this regard, he said during question hour.

For the construction of a new dam, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study should be conducted and the union ministry of environmental and forests had given conditional clearance for the Terms of Reference submitted by the state in this regard on November 14, 2018.

“Based on that, an environmental impact assessment study is progressing,” the minister said while answering a question raised by legislator Eldose P Kunnappillil (Congress). The minister admitted that the matter of the construction of a new dam was considered in various government and bureaucratic level meetings held between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “However, the meetings had failed to reach a consensus. A decision has been taken now to conduct a chief minister level meeting in December to resolve various issues regarding Mullaperiyar, including the construction of the new dam,” Krishnankutty said.