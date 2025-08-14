Guwahati, A multi-layer security arrangement has been put in place across parade grounds and other sensitive places in Assam, after a few banned militant groups called for a “boycott” of Independence Day celebrations, a top police officer said on Thursday. Multi-layer security in Assam for I-Day after 'boycott' call by militant groups

Though there is no specific threat input as of now from any part of the state, since the ULFA and NSCN have called for boycott as well as shutdown, some people may try "mischievous acts" during the celebrations, he told PTI.

The police have identified the sensitive areas, and extra precaution has been taken in those locations, the IPS officer stated.

"Night domination has been ensured by joint teams of security forces across these places. Regular patrolling has also been intensified since the last one month," he said.

The senior police officer said he is hopeful of peaceful Independence Day celebrations this year.

"The response to celebrate the 79th Independence Day is overwhelming. People from all walks of life are eagerly waiting for the day to take part in the historic moment. Nobody is concerned about the boycott call," he claimed.

On August 11, the United Liberation Front of Asom and National Socialist Council of Nagaland had issued a joint statement calling for a "boycott" of the Independence Day celebrations, and an 18-hour "total shutdown" from Thursday midnight to 6 pm on Friday.

The state-level celebration of Independence Day will be held at the Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara in the state capital.

Guwahati has been under a thick blanket of security cover for the last several days in view of the boycott call.

The elaborate arrangements assume significance as the authorities were left red-faced after ULFA claimed to have planted bombs in 24 locations across Assam to trigger serial blasts on Independence Day last year.

Police had later unearthed "bomb-like substances" from at least 10 places, including four in Guwahati.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.