Multi-Modal logistic parks to come up in nine more cities

New Delhi: Multi-Modal Logistic Parks (MMLPs) will also come up in cities such as Gorakhpur, Ranchi, Bikaner, Tuticorin, and Siliguri, people aware of the matter said. The construction for the country’s first such park in Assam’s Jogighopa is underway while the work on two others in Nagpur and Chennai is likely to start soon.

The government plans to build 35 MMLPs under the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity and the Bharatmala Pariyojana project to expand India’s infrastructure by creating more logistic and transport hubs and connecting them seamlessly.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman cited the project in her Budget speech last month. The project aims to provide smoother and faster logistics transportation across the country through MMLPs.

The road transport and highways ministry last month floated a tender to rope in consultants to prepare pre-feasibility studies to build the parks in Tripura, Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Siliguri (West Bengal), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Bikaner (Rajasthan) and Dighi (Maharashtra).

The construction of the first phase of MMLP at Jogighopa is running behind schedule by about six months, according to the ministry. It was slated for completion next year but is likely to be ready by March 2024. The foundation stone for the park was laid in October 2020. The Assam government allocated ₹693.97 crore and 317-acre land along the Brahmaputra for the project last year. The MMLP will have direct air, road, waterways, and rail connectivity.

“...the next upcoming Multi-Modal logistic parks will be in Maharashtra’s Nagpur and Chennai in Tamil Nadu. But these are going to come up only by 2024 or later,” said a National Highways Logistics Management Limited official.

Locations identified last year for MMLPs in Patna (Bihar), Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), and Valsad (Gujarat) for the parks were found to be unsuitable because of space or connectivity issues.

The government is also looking for effective and swift data exchange in the sector. It plans to rope the private sector into its Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) to reduce costs by making systems more efficient and broad-based. About 24 digital systems of six ministries are being integrated through ULIP. The government is looking to create a National Single Window Logistics Portal to help reduce the logistics costs with the involvement of the private sector.

Flomic Global Logistics Limited MD Lancy Barboza called the government’s push for infrastructure much-needed. “The data exchange proposed under Gati Shakti among all mode operators under the ULIP will enable efficient movement of goods through different modes. It will reduce logistics costs, thus making businesses more efficient for us.”

