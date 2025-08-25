Hoshiarpur , Multiple breaches in the Beas river embankments have occurred near Motla and Mehtabpur villages in Hoshiarpur, even as water release from the Pong dam following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas continued, while several low-lying villages of the Tanda region remained inundated for the past several days. Multiple breaches in Beas river embankments

However, floodwaters in villages of Mukerian subdivision have started receding, officials said on Monday.

Floodwaters from the Beas river entered agricultural fields near Motla, Haler Janardhan, Sanial, Kolian and Mehtabpur villages in Mukerian subdivision on Sunday evening after heavy rain in the Chakki Khad catchment of Pathankot led to a surge of water into the Beas, causing the river to overflow from its embankments.

According to officials, the Pong Dam discharge into Shah Nehar Barrage was about 59,000 cusecs on Monday afternoon, against an inflow of 1.58 lakh cusecs. The dam's water level had touched 1,385.48 feet against an upper limit capacity of 1,390 feet.

Standing paddy, sugarcane and other crops in Gandhowal, Rara Mand, Talhi, Salempur, Abdullapur, Mewa Miani and Fatta Kulla villages remained submerged. Residents of Mukerian villages expressed relief as water receded, though they remained worried about the possibility of renewed flooding.

Officials confirmed multiple breaches in embankments near Motla and Mehtabpur villages.

"Around 100-foot-wide breaches occurred at two locations each near both villages due to the heavy flow of water," said Sukhpreet Singh, Sub Divisional Officer , Mukerian.

Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Monday visited flood-affected areas of Mukerian, including Mehtabpur and Kolian villages, to take stock of the situation.

He was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, MLAs Jasbir Singh Raja Gill and Karamvir Singh Ghumman, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and local leaders.

Goyal said the state government was standing firmly with the people in this crisis and assured that all losses to crops and property would be compensated.

He added that different cabinet ministers had been deputed to monitor relief measures across affected districts.

"Our priority is to ensure the safety of people and livestock and a timely supply of food and medical aid," he said.

The minister also reviewed arrangements for strengthening embankments, adding that ₹276 crore had been spent on flood protection works and sandbags had been placed along bunds for emergency use. Meanwhile, locals reported extensive crop and property damage.

Mehtabpur Sarpanch Manjinder Singh said nearly 1,500 of the 2,274 acres of farmland in the village, mostly under paddy and sugarcane, was submerged after the Beas breached the 'Dhussi bundh'.

Floodwaters also entered some houses on Sunday night before receding, leaving the village cut off for hours. Motla village sarpanch's husband, Balwinder Singh, said that around 700 acres of farmland were inundated.

In Haler Janardhan, nearly half of the 200 houses were flooded, damaging household goods and causing cracks in some structures.

In Kolian village, water entered almost all 100 houses, forcing evacuations. "Around 60 to 70 women and children were rescued by NGOs with motorboats, while others climbed rooftops," a resident said.

Abdullapur's Jaswant Singh said floodwaters entered houses in the village on Monday morning.

Tanda Sub-Divisional Magistrate Parampreet Singh said all residents of Abdullapur had been evacuated to Government High School, Miani, where food and medical facilities were being arranged, and their cattle were also shifted there.

He said some deras and houses close to the river in village Tahli had likewise been vacated, while residents of Fatta Kulla living near the river were directed to take shelter at the government school in Rara Mand village.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the District Red Cross Society, in coordination with the administration, has been ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential relief material such as drinking water, filters, sanitation kits, medicines, tarpaulins, mattresses, mosquito repellents and nets.

