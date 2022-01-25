Shilpa Shetty victim of Richard Gere’s acts: Court discharges her in kissing case

MUMBAI: A metropolitan magistrate court at Ballard Pier has discharged actor Shilpa Shetty from a criminal case originally filed against her in 2007 in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The actor was accused of obscenity and indecency after Hollywood star Richard Gere, a co-accused in this case, twirled Shetty in his arms, arched her over and planted three pecks on the cheek at an AIDS awarness event in Rajasthan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Metropolitan magistrate Ketaki M Chavan while discharging the actor observed that she was the victim of the alleged act of accused number 1,Richard Gere. “I pursued record, especially the complaint which has given rise to case in hand. On kind reading of said complaint, it seems that present accused i.e. Shilpa Shetty is the victim of alleged act of accused No 1. Not single element of any of the alleged offence is being satisfied in complaint,” said the magistrate.

“Thus, after considering police report and documents sent with it under section 173 of CrPC, after giving the prosecution and accused an opportunity of being heard, I am satisfied that charge against present accused i.e. Shilpa Shetty is groundless,” the magistrate added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A complaint was filed before the judicial magistrate in Mundawar in Rajasthan seeking registration of offence against both the actors. Later a case was registered under sections 292, 293, 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for doing obscene acts in public and under the Information Technology act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The actor moved a petition to transfer all the cases registered against her to Mumbai which was allowed by the Supreme Court and all the complaints were transferred to Mumbai.

Shetty filed discharge plea through her counsel, advocate Madhukar Dalvi.

In her plea, the actor said that she did not protest when she was kissed by Richard Gere and this by no stretch of imagination made her a conspirator or perpetrator of any crime and therefore the complaint filed against her was baseless and frivolous.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The judge accepted the actor’s contention and discharged her.