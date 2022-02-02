Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai court issues process against Mamata for 'disrespect to National Anthem'
india news

Mumbai court issues process against Mamata for ‘disrespect to National Anthem’

A metropolitan magistrate court at Mazgaon observed that Mamata Banerjee has prima facie committed offence punishable under section 3 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971.
A complaint was filed against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee by advocate Vivekanand Gupta, secretary of Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI Photo)
Updated on Feb 02, 2022 06:14 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

MUMBAI: A metropolitan magistrate court at Mazgaon on Tuesday issued process against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly insulting and showing disrespect to the National Anthem during her two-day Mumbai visit in the first week of December 2021.

While issuing process against Banerjee, metropolitan magistrate P I Mokashi observed that Banerjee has prima facie committed offence punishable under section 3 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, which prescribes punishment of up to three years imprisonment or fine or both for intentionally preventing someone from singing Indian National Anthem or causes disturbance.

The order came on a complaint filed by advocate Vivekanand Gupta, secretary of Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gupta, in his complaint, said that Banerjee, while on two days’ visit to Mumbai, attended a public function convened by Javed Akhtar at Yashvantrao Chavan Pratishthan in South Mumbai on December 1.

He said, at the end of the program, the West Bengal chief minister suddenly started singing the National Anthem in a sitting position, stood up and sang two more verses and then abruptly stopped singing and left the venue. He claimed that the act was an insult and disrespect to the National Anthem.

Metropolitan magistrate Mokashi accepted his contention. “It is prima facie evident from the complaint, verification statement of the complainant, video clip in the DVD (submitted by advocate Gupta), video clips on the YouTube links that the accused (Banerjee) had sung National Anthem and stopped abruptly and left the Dias, which prima facie prove that the accused has committed (offence) punishable under section 3 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971,” said the magistrate.

Holding that the evidence on record was sufficient to issue process against the West Bengal chief minister, the court has now posted the matter for further hearing on March 2.

