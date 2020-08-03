e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Mumbai has lost humanity’: Amruta Fadnavis tweets on Sushant case; Sena, NCP hit back

‘Mumbai has lost humanity’: Amruta Fadnavis tweets on Sushant case; Sena, NCP hit back

“The manner in which Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case is being handled-I feel Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live for innocent, self respecting citizens,” Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 22:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The tweet invited a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP leaders who claimed Amruta Fadnavis was criticising the same police force of which she is a protectee.
The tweet invited a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP leaders who claimed Amruta Fadnavis was criticising the same police force of which she is a protectee.(PTI)
         

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday tweeted that Mumbai had lost its “humanity” and was “no more safe to live” looking at the way the metropolis’ police was handling the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The tweet invited a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP leaders who claimed Amruta Fadnavis was criticising the same police force of which she is a protectee.

“The manner in which Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case is being handled-I feel Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live for innocent, self respecting citizens,” Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.

Hitting back, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and said, “Roams around with Mumbai police security and car” and added a personal slight by tweeting further that the men in khakhi were the “only audience forced to listen to her out of tune songs”.

Chaturvedi tweeted, “I challenge these state BJP leaders & their political aspiration bearing family accusingMumbai Police & defaming them, to give up their police security go for private agencies who can make them feel safe in the city. As wife of fmr CM who was also HM to speak this way is shameful.” NCP spokesperson Aditi Nalawde dug out an earlier photograph of Amruta Fadnavis sitting on the edge of a ship during a launch ceremony and tweeted “she should not forget that when she was sitting dangerously at the corner of a cruise ship, it was a Mumbai police personnel guarding her” Nalawde further alleged that Amruta Fadnavis was only interested in opening police salary accounts in the private bank where she worked.

tags
top news
Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
In Ayodhya, another priest tests Covid-19 positive, head priest says he’s worried
In Ayodhya, another priest tests Covid-19 positive, head priest says he’s worried
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Curfew in J-K’s Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
Curfew in J-K’s Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment
Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In