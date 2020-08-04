Mumbai: One person electrocuted amid heavy rainfall in Thane

india

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 11:45 IST

Thane: An unidentified person was electrocuted following heavy overnight rainfall in Thane on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Owala in Ghodbunder Road, Thane, on Tuesday morning and the man died on the spot.

Thane has recorded 10.41 millimetres (mm) of overnight rainfall.

“Heavy showers lashed Thane between 4:30 and 6:30 am on Tuesday. A ceiling collapsed at Vrushti building, Dosti Vihar, Vartak Nagar. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. Trees got uprooted at Kopri, Naupada and Savarkar Nagar. Waterlogging has been reported from Kapurbawdi, Damani Estate, Panchpakhadi, Wagle Estate and LBS Road,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, Regional Disaster Management Cell, Thane.

Waterlogging has been reported from some houses in low-lying areas in Thane and Bhiwandi.

Neighbouring Kalyan and Dombivli in the densely-populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also received heavy rainfall, while a notice was issued to shut state government-run offices in Mumbai on Tuesday and several suburban trains were cancelled from Kalyan station.

“The commuters faced inconvenience due to cancellation of suburban trains from Kalyan station. Besides, there were fewer public buses because of waterlogging and traffic snarls. I had to wait for an hour to reach my workplace at Prabhadevi in central Mumbai,” said Rajesh Kankal (43), a resident of Kalyan.