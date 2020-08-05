e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Police inspector fires two rounds before arresting robber, accomplice escapes

Police inspector fires two rounds before arresting robber, accomplice escapes

Earlier, the duo had robbed an auto driver, Mohammed Sharif Shamsul Huda Khan (46), of Rs 5,200 and also stabbed him on Andheri-Ghatkopar Road at around 1 am in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 15:48 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Ghodke, who was on patrolling duty, reached the spot and found that the robbers had gone to a nearby Metro Rail construction site to rob of the construction workers.
Ghodke, who was on patrolling duty, reached the spot and found that the robbers had gone to a nearby Metro Rail construction site to rob of the construction workers. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

One robber was arrested and another managed to escape on Wednesday early morning after Praful Ghodke, inspector (law & order), Sakinaka police station, missed the targets shot at from his service revolver.

Earlier, the duo had robbed an auto driver, Mohammed Sharif Shamsul Huda Khan (46), of Rs 5,200 and also stabbed him on Andheri-Ghatkopar Road at around 1 am in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ghodke, who was on patrolling duty, reached the spot and found that the robbers had gone to a nearby Metro Rail construction site to rob of the construction workers.

When Ghodke accosted them, the duo attacked him with knives and bamboo poles, said Kishor Sawant, senior inspector, Sakinaka police station.

“Ghodke in a flash pulled out his service revolver and fired at the two robbers. But the bullets missed them and none of them were injured. In the mêlée, one of the accused escaped, but Ghodke arrested the other one with the help of a beat marshal and local residents,” said Sawant.

The arrested accused had been identified as Mohammed Azhar Yusuf Shaikh (27), while the accused, who escaped, has been identified as Azaj alias Daku (30).

Shaikh has eight cases of robbery, theft, housebreaking, and pickpocketing registered against him at Trombay police station, Sawant said.

The police have booked both the accused under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Arms Act, 1959.

tags
top news
Golden chapter, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for Ram temple
Golden chapter, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for Ram temple
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
After bhoomi poojan at Ayodhya, RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat says we have fulfilled our resolve
After bhoomi poojan at Ayodhya, RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat says we have fulfilled our resolve
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Case of failed regulation’: UK environment agency chief on Bhopal gas horror
‘Case of failed regulation’: UK environment agency chief on Bhopal gas horror
We didn’t get written complaint: Mumbai Police on Sushant’s father’s claim
We didn’t get written complaint: Mumbai Police on Sushant’s father’s claim
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In