Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall warning for city
- The BMC made an announcement declaring the closure of all schools and colleges in Mumbai due to the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in the city.
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation made an announcement on Thursday declaring the closure of all schools and colleges in Mumbai due to the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in the city. This decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department upgraded the alert level from 'orange' to 'red,' indicating the prediction of intense rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs starting from 8 pm today until Thursday afternoon. The safety and well-being of the residents are of utmost importance, hence the precautionary measure to keep educational institutions closed during this period of anticipated heavy rainfall.
Since 12 pm, the city of Mumbai experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall in different areas. In the ten-hour period between 12 pm and 6 pm, the city received an average rainfall of 76.45mm. The eastern suburbs of Mumbai received an average rainfall of 58.01mm during this period, while the western suburbs received slightly more at 70.43mm. The rainfall has significantly affected various parts of the city and has likely led to waterlogging and other related issues in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the weather alerts issued by the authorities to ensure their safety during this period of intense rainfall.
- Wed, 26 Jul 2023 10:14 PM
Mumbai Rains: BMC declares holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai on Thursday
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 27 after the IMD issued a "red alert" for the metropolis. Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner and administrator of the BMC, issued a statement about it on Wednesday night.
- Wed, 26 Jul 2023 10:00 PM
Mumbai Rains: Amid heavy rains, IMD issues red alert for Mumbai and suburbs till July 27 afternoon
Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai prompting the Met department to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon which applies to Mumbai city and suburban areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement quoting IMD Mumbai.
- Wed, 26 Jul 2023 09:48 PM
The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai City & Suburban area from 8pm today till tomorrow afternoon.