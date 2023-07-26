Home / India News / Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall warning for city
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall warning for city

Jul 26, 2023
The BMC made an announcement declaring the closure of all schools and colleges in Mumbai due to the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in the city.

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation made an announcement on Thursday declaring the closure of all schools and colleges in Mumbai due to the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in the city. This decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department upgraded the alert level from 'orange' to 'red,' indicating the prediction of intense rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs starting from 8 pm today until Thursday afternoon. The safety and well-being of the residents are of utmost importance, hence the precautionary measure to keep educational institutions closed during this period of anticipated heavy rainfall. 

Since 12 pm, the city of Mumbai experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall in different areas. In the ten-hour period between 12 pm and 6 pm, the city received an average rainfall of 76.45mm. The eastern suburbs of Mumbai received an average rainfall of 58.01mm during this period, while the western suburbs received slightly more at 70.43mm. The rainfall has significantly affected various parts of the city and has likely led to waterlogging and other related issues in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the weather alerts issued by the authorities to ensure their safety during this period of intense rainfall.

Mumbai rains: People using an umbrella for unexpected rain spells at Andheri, Mumbai.
Mumbai rains: People using an umbrella for unexpected rain spells at Andheri, Mumbai.

    Mumbai Rains: BMC declares holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai on Thursday

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 27 after the IMD issued a "red alert" for the metropolis. Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner and administrator of the BMC, issued a statement about it on Wednesday night.

    Mumbai Rains: Amid heavy rains, IMD issues red alert for Mumbai and suburbs till July 27 afternoon

    Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai prompting the Met department to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon, officials said.

    The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon which applies to Mumbai city and suburban areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement quoting IMD Mumbai.

    Mumbai Rains: IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall warning for city

    The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai City & Suburban area from 8pm today till tomorrow afternoon.

On Odisha visit, President Murmu urges lawyers to work for speedier justice

india news
Updated on Jul 26, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu asked law students to set apart some part of their professional time to serving the under-privileged and vulnerable citizens

President Droupadi Murmu addressed an event in Cuttack to mark 75 years of the Orissa high court (Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)
ByDebabrata Mohanty

Telangana top state in pensions given to persons with disability: KCR govt

Differently-able individuals are provided ₹4,016 monthly pension since July, which is the highest in the country, an official statement said.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.(HT_PRINT)
india news
Published on Jul 26, 2023
ByHT News Desk

'Yeh Modi ki guarantee…': PM's top quotes at 'Bharat Mandapam' launch

The PM also felicitated the Shramjeevis (workers) at the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering after inaugurating the revamped ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' at the Pragati Maidan by flying a drone at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, on Wednesday, (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 26, 2023
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

'All no-confidence motions defeated or inconclusive in past': Full list

At least thrice governments have fallen during vote on a "motion of confidence", which is a motion brought by the government to prove its strength.

PM Narendra Modi and Union minister Piyush Goyal.
india news
Published on Jul 26, 2023
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

30-yr-old woman dies by suicide after husband, 2 sons killed in Junagadh collapse

The woman, who died by suicide, had asked her husband and two children to wait for her while she went to buy vegetables. The three were killed when a building collapsed on them

Local residents trying to rescue people trapped under the debris after a two-storey building collapsed in Junagadh
india news
Updated on Jul 26, 2023
ByMaulik Pathak

Railways lost 55.60 lakh in damages to stone pelting: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways lost ₹55.60 lakh in damages to stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains since launch: Rail Minister

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav(Mint File)
india news
Published on Jul 26, 2023
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Daily brief: Deported from Dubai, Lawrence Bishnoi's key aide arrested by NIA

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

Vikram Brar(HT File)
india news
Published on Jul 26, 2023
ByHT News Desk

Bolster Neighbourhood First policy, help Lanka, Afghanistan: Parliamentary panel

The panel recommended the completion of pending development projects in Afghanistan and more financial support to help Sri Lanka tide over an economic crisis

The report said efforts should be made to establish a common platform to counter terror under the Neighbourhood First policy. (File Photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 26, 2023
ByRezaul H Laskar

Watch | PM Modi operates drone to unveil IECC's new name 'Bharat Mandapam'

The new complex, ‘Bharat Mandapam’ has been developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

PM Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex.
india news
Published on Jul 26, 2023
ByHT News Desk

NIA brings Lawrence Bishnoi's key associate Vikram Brar from Dubai, arrests him

Vikram Brar also acted as a bridge between the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Khalistani terrorists, said an officer who asked not to be named

Vikram Brar, a native of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was wanted in 11 cases of murder and attempted murder
india news
Updated on Jul 26, 2023
ByNeeraj Chauhan

How a coastal tragedy rocked Kerala's politics and the Catholic Church

How a protest reinforced the chinks in the relationship between the LDF government and the Latin Catholic Church

July 10’s events laid bare a tenuous relationship between the CPI(M) government and the influential Latin Catholic Church that spans several years(Vivek Nair/HT photo- Representative Image)
india news
Published on Jul 26, 2023
ByVishnu Varma

NIA arrests Vikram Brar, key aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, upon deportation from UAE

A team of the central probe agency had gone to the United Arab Emirates to facilitate the deportation of Singh.

Vikramjeet Singh was allegedly involved in cases of smuggling of weapons and extortion in India with the help of gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. (Pic for representation)
india news
Published on Jul 26, 2023
ByHT News Desk

'Ramchandra keh gaye Siya se…': Raghav Chadha hits back at BJP's 'crow' jibe

Raghav Chadha's dig was aimed at the ruling BJP-led NDA, which is set to face a ‘no confidence motion’ moved by the Opposition.

Combo photo of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha as a crow brushes past him at Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session. (PTI)
india news
Published on Jul 26, 2023
ByNisha Anand

SC to hear Centre's plea on ED director Sanjay Kumar's tenure extension tomorrow

The top court had on July 11 held as "illegal" two successive extensions of one year each granted to Mishra.

ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra
india news
Published on Jul 26, 2023
PTI |
Sign out