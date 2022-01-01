Mumbai reports 6,347 Covid cases; lockdown not under discussion, says health minister

Continuing the upward trend of fresh Covid cases, Mumbai on Saturday reported 6,347 fresh Covid cases, the municipality said. Out of these new cases, around 5,712 are asymptomatic, which may be an indication of the spread of the Omicron variant, which is spreading fast without causing severe illness. On Friday, Mumbai recorded 5,428 fresh cases; on Thursday, the tally was 3,555.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,170 new cases, 1,445 recoveries, and 7 deaths today. The state also reported six Omicron cases taking the overall Omicron tally to 460.

The Covid situation of Maharashtra, propelled by Omicron cases, has brought back talks of lockdown, while several restrictions have already been imposed in the state. Health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said lockdown is not under discussion currently.

"Decision of lockdown is not under discussion currently. The government will take decision about restrictions by taking into consideration the case positivity rate, hospital bed occupancy and oxygen consumption. If the daily (medical) oxygen requirement crosses 700 metric tons, then the state will go into lockdown automatically," the health minister said.

On Friday, Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the stage of lockdown is approaching, but the chief minister will take a decision on when to impose it.

About 10 ministers of the state and 20 MLAs have been infected with Covid, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. "We cut short the Assembly session recently. So far, over 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus. Everybody wants to be part of the celebrations of New Year, birthdays and other occasions. Keep in mind that the new variant (Omicron) spreads fast and hence caution is needed. PM Narendra Modi has appealed and some states have announced a night curfew. In Maharashtra, cases are increasing in Mumbai and Pune," Pawar said.

