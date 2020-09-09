Mumbai’s Ro-Ro ferry service gets massive response, frequency to increase

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 11:23 IST

The roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service that resumed from August 20 has received a great response from Mumbaikars who have been itching for a getaway after being stuck in lockdown since March.

The owners, who resumed with one service between Mumbai and Mandwa, will now be increasing it to three services a day from September 20 owing to increasing demand.

According to data shared by the M2M Ferries Pvt Ltd, more than 5,000 passengers, 1,200 cars, 270 two-wheelers and cyclists have taken a trip on the ferry since August 20.

Aashim Mongia from M2M Ferries said that most people are taking a leisure trip to Alibag. “Most people are tired of being stuck in their homes. Plus compared to travelling via roads, it is much easier to take the ferry,” Mongia said.

The state’s first ro-ro service between Mumbai’s Ferry Wharf and Mandwa in Alibag was launched in March. However, it was shut owing to the lockdown. The operations were limited to one service to and from Mandwa initially, which was then increased to two services a day.

“To mark the first month of the resumption of the service, we will be initiating three services to and from Mandwa,” Mongia said.

As a precautionary measure, however, ferries are being operated with reduced capacity. A spokesperson said the operator will not be taking bookings for more than 300 passengers and 60 cars for each trip whereas its capacity is close to 500 passengers and 145 cars.