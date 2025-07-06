Mumbai teen allegedly dies after having ‘spiked’ soft drink given by gay partner

A same-sex relationship between a 19-year-old and his 16-year-old partner ended reportedly with the latter's murder after the former spiked his soft drink with poison. The police are now awaiting the results of the forensic reports to further the probe.(Representative image/PTI)

The poisoning allegation was made by the victim's father, following which the accused was arrested, NDTV reported. The police are now awaiting the results of the forensic reports to further the probe.

As per police sources cited in the report, the victim's father in his complaint said that the teenager had left the house for a walk on June 29, but had not returned the whole night.

Following this, a search for the teen began, during which a friend of the 16-year-old told his family that he had visited the accused's place after leaving his house.

Teen on bed with accused beside him

When the family arrived at the 19-year-old's place, they saw that the victim was on the bed and the accused was sitting beside him, according to the NDTV report. After the teenager did not get up after attempts to wake him, the family called a doctor, who confirmed that the he had died.

Further probe revealed that the accused had offered a soft drink to the 16-year-old when he reached his place, following which he started vomiting and died.

The complaint registered by the victim's father said that the accused had taken the victim to Nagpur four months ago, without informing his family. When the victim returned, his parents asked him to not contact the accused and stay away from him, as per NDTV.

The victim then reportedly cut off all contact with the accused, upsetting the latter, who started plotting the murder. On the day of the crime, the accused invited the victim over to his place and allegedly offered him the poisoned soft drink, according to police.