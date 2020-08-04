Mumbai: Traffic jams across city, waterlogging reported from many areas

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 11:15 IST

Heavy overnight rains saw waterlogging at various parts of Mumbai that disrupted traffic across the city.

A landslide at Malad on the Western Express Highway saw traffic coming to a grinding halt.

Traffic police officials had to divert southbound traffic through the northbound side that led to traffic snarls on both sides of the Western Express Highway.

Pravin Padwal, additional commissioner of police (ACP) (traffic), Mumbai Police, said, “Traffic was also diverted near Hindmata, King circle, Andheri subway, Malad subway and Khar Masjid on SV Road.”

According to the traffic police department, waterlogging was reported at Sofia Zuber junction near JJ bridge’s north end; JJ junction at Pydhonie; Lion garden at Kurla; LBS Road; Sardar hotel junction near Byculla; Mahalaxmi temple; Sant Savata junction; Mazgaon, Kurla station; Sankhali street, Nagpada; near Nair hospital; and Dockyard Station.