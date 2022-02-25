‘Murdered’ student leader’s father fails to identify 2 accused in custody

Salem Khan, the father of deceased student activist Anish Khan, failed to identify the two accused men who have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of the student leader.

The victim’s family have handed over Anish Khan’s mobile phone to the officers of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) following orders of the Calcutta high court.

“The persons whom I could have identified were not shown to me,” Salem Khan told the media after the test identification parade at a jail in Howrah on Friday.

The Calcutta high court on Thursday had directed the deceased’s family to cooperate with the SIT which is probing the alleged murder case. The court had ordered them to hand over Khan’s mobile phone to the SIT for the purpose of investigation.

The phone will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad for data recovery.

“Data from the mobile phone, post mortem report and forensic analysis of the crime spot will provide vital clues in the case,” said a senior police officer.

The Calcutta high court on Thursday had also ordered a second post mortem of the victim under the supervision of a district judge. The victim’s family, however, hinted that they could move the higher court against the single bench order as they have demanded a CBI probe.

Khan was allegedly murdered at his residence at Amta, in Howrah district, in the early hours of February 19. His father alleged that four men had visited his house around 12.30 am on the night of the incident and killed his son by throwing him off the roof of the two-storey building.

The deceased’s family also claimed that one of the accused was wearing a police uniform and carrying a rifle while the other three were wearing uniforms used by civic police volunteers.

On Monday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee formed a SIT even though the family has been demanding a CBI probe. Two days later, home guard Kashinath Bera and civic police volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya, who were posted at Amta police station, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

Bera and Bhattacharya denied having any direct links with the case. “We were working under orders from senior officers. Now they are making us scapegoats. We don’t know how Anish Khan died,” Bera said while he was being taken to the court.

Protests continued in Kolkata demanding justice for Anish Khan. While a rally was brought out by the students’ wing of a political party in south Kolkata, a section of teachers and non-teaching staff also held a rally in Jadavpur University.