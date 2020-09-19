e-paper
‘Busy carrying out political errands, taking on opposition’: Guv slams Mamata over NIA arrests

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also accused the state’s director general of police of taking an ‘Ostrich Stance’ which he said is ‘very disturbing’.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
File photo: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.
File photo: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.(ANI)
         

West Bengal has become home to illegal bomb-making, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted on Saturday while launching a scathing attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led administration after six alleged Al Qaeda operatives were arrested from the state.

He also accused the state’s director general of police of taking an ‘Ostrich Stance’ which he said is ‘very disturbing’.

“State has become home to illegal bomb making that has potential to unsettle democracy. Police @MamataOfficial busy in carrying out political errands and taking on opposition,” Dhankjar tweeted after the National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested six alleged Al-Qaeda operatives from Murshidabad district who were planning a series of terror attacks.

“How far distanced is DGP @WBPolice from reality is cause of worry. His ‘Ostrich Stance’ is very disturbing,” Dhankar tweeted.

Meanwhile, the political blame game over the arrest took began with the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Congress attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

“This hints at intelligence failure of the West Bengal police. Such is the political interference of the ruling party that the police’s force has started showing signs of decay,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Congress MP and party floor leader in Lok Sabha.

Flaying the TMC government in West Bengal, the BJP said that the state should take the help of central agencies because the law and order has reached the rock-bottom.

 

“The TMC is indirectly supporting these men, hence such activities are taking place. The state should take the help of central agencies. Unemployment, declining law and order in the state and lack of fear are some of the reasons. The state government is trying to reactivate the Maoists before the 2021 assembly elections,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s president in West Bengal.

TMC leaders, however, said that central agencies should have been more careful. TMC leaders even attacked BJP-ruled states and said that law and order has declined in those states.

“They (the Congress and the BJP) are playing politics over national security. Such people cross the international border to enter the country. The BSF, which mans the border, should have been more careful. There should be a better coordination with the state police,” said TMC MP Saugata Roy.

