Kolkata, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday said he is holding regular discussions with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while the Centre is monitoring the situation in violence-hit Murshidabad district diligently. Murshidabad violence: Guv says holding discussions with CM, Centre monitoring situation

In a video message, Bose said a sufficient number of central forces have been deployed and, along with them, the state police are active on the field for timely help and support.

At least three people were killed, several others injured and a number of shops torched after protests against the Waqf Act turned violent in Suti and Samserganj blocks of Murshidabad district. A large number of people also fled those areas since the violence began on Friday.

"Let me tell the miscreants it is going to be our no-nonsense approach against the violence and the criminals and none will be allowed to take the law into their hands," the governor said.

He also said in Bengali: "Sangharsh, himsa habe na cholbe na" .

Asserting the Raj Bhavan is monitoring the situation in Murshidabad and other violence-hit areas, the governor said discussions are being held between the governor and the CM.

The Centre is monitoring the situation diligently, gathering inputs from reliable sources from authorities including BSF and police.

"The government has deployed central forces in sufficient numbers as nine companies of BSF are present there. The CRPF and RAF are ready while the state police are active on the field along with central forces for any timely help and support," he said.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, shops and houses were vandalised, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked the district on Friday.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been imposed in the violence-hit areas, and the internet has been suspended.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.