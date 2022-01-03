Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Muslim women’s photos morphed: Centre steps in, police file FIR as outrage mounts

The incident comes nearly six months (July 2021) after unidentified persons created an app and uploaded photographs of Muslim women with derogatory messages
Delhi Police Sunday said they had registered a first information report (FIR) at the cyber cell police station of south east district against unidentified persons (HT/Representative use)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Union minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw Sunday said government had already asked for a ban on the account of a user on the online portal GitHub — posting photos of Muslim women with derogatory messages — months after a similar application led to an outcry.

“GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Police authorities are coordinating further action,” Vaishnaw tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Sunday said they had registered a first information report (FIR) at the cyber cell police station of south east district against unidentified persons.

The incident comes nearly six months (July 2021) after unidentified persons created an app and uploaded photographs of Muslim women with derogatory messages. No arrests were made in the case.

One of the woman journalists whose doctored image was also uploaded on the app took to Twitter to express her anguish. She also posted a copy of the complaint she filed over the matter with the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police. Acknowledging the complaint, the Delhi Police tweeted: “The matter has been taken cognizance of. Concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action.” Another complaint was filed in Mumbai regarding the matter.

“The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code. It is likely to be transferred to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Delhi Police,” said a senior cyber cell officer pleading anonymity.

Meanwhile, a GitHub spokesperson said, “GitHub has longstanding policies against content and conduct involving harassment, discrimination, and inciting violence. We suspended a user account following the investigation of reports of such activity, all of which violate our policies.”

The incident evoked a strong criticism from many political sections, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who tweeted Sunday saying the humiliation and communal hatred against women will stop only when all raise a united voice against it.

“The year has changed, the situation has also changed -- now we have to speak,” he tweeted.

