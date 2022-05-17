Mutilated body of Tamil Nadu man found, search on for head

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old moneylender allegedly over a monetary dispute in Chennai, police said on Monday, adding that the man’s body was found in several pieces and his head was still missing.

According to the police, the body parts of the deceased, identified as S Chakrapani, a resident of Manali area of the city and a functionary of the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), were found in a gunny bag at a house in Royapuram area. Police said they are still looking for the missing head of the man.

Police have arrested Thameem Banu (39), her brother Wasim Batcha (36) and one Delhi Babu (29), an auto-rickshaw driver, in connection with the murder.

On May 13, the city police received complaints of a foul smell from a house that belonged to Banu and her husband Aslam Hussaini Basha (35) in Royapuram in north Chennai, a senior officer said. When they entered the house, the police found the mutilated body of a man, later identified as Chkarapani, the officer added.

“The body was cut into pieces. They had used a huge knife, which they got from a butcher,” a senior police officer told HT.

Police have recovered the weapon and launched an operation in the Adyar river, where the accused have told the police they had dumped the head. “We are still trying to locate the head,” the officer added, requesting anonymity.

On May 10, the police said, Chkarapani left his house on his two-wheeler and when he did not return till late in night, his son Nagendran filed a missing person’s complaint at the Manali police station. While searching for his father at the residence of several people who had borrowed money from Chkarapani, Nagendran spotted his father’s two-wheeler parked outside Banu’s house in Royapuram.

Nagendran then filed a missing person’s complaint at the Royapuram police station as well.

The deceased and the accused siblings had known each other for the past three years when the duo lived in the Manali area near Chakrapani’s house, a police officer said. Banu and Batcha had borrowed money from Chakrapani before moving to Royapuram. On May 10, Chakrapani went to Banu’s house to demand for repayment, police said, adding that he allegedly dragged her by her arm and used abusive words against her. Her brother was also present at the house, police said, adding that the siblings first pushed Chakrapani, causing injury, before they murdered him.

After butchering his body, the siblings sought the help of the 29-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, known to them, to get rid of the body parts, police said.

On May 14, police arrested the three and booked them under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody. “Once we get them into our custody, further investigations will reveal the real motive,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, police are also looking into a parallel narrative doing the rounds in local media pointing at an illicit relationship between the moneylender and Banu gone wrong, the officer added.

