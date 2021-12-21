Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
My children's Instagram accounts were hacked, alleges Priyanka Gandhi
Congress general secretary and AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Priyanka Gandhi speaks during 'Pratigya rally', ahead of UP Assembly elections 2022, in Moradabad(PTI)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday alleged her children’s Instagram accounts were hacked as she asked if the government has no other work other than “snooping”.

“Leave phone tapping. The Instagram accounts of my children have also been hacked,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Priyanka Gandhi’s allegation comes after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of tapping telephone exchanges and claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also listened to those recordings every evening.

“All our phone calls are being heard. All the calls in our party's office are being listened to. The chief minister himself is listening to some of the recordings in the evening. If you contact us, then know that your call is being listened to by them,” Yadav alleged on Monday.

He also claimed the government uses the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to silence its critics as well as the opposition out of fear of losing the upcoming assembly elections.

His remarks were in response to raids conducted by the Income Tax department at some of SP leaders' offices and residences.

Congress, over the past year, alleged several times that the government does not respect the privacy of its citizens.

