My children’s Instagram accounts were hacked, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday alleged her children’s Instagram accounts were hacked as she asked if the government has no other work other than “snooping”.

“Leave phone tapping. The Instagram accounts of my children have also been hacked,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Gandhi’s allegation comes after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of tapping telephone exchanges and claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also listened to those recordings every evening.

“All our phone calls are being heard. All the calls in our party's office are being listened to. The chief minister himself is listening to some of the recordings in the evening. If you contact us, then know that your call is being listened to by them,” Yadav alleged on Monday.

He also claimed the government uses the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to silence its critics as well as the opposition out of fear of losing the upcoming assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His remarks were in response to raids conducted by the Income Tax department at some of SP leaders' offices and residences.

Congress, over the past year, alleged several times that the government does not respect the privacy of its citizens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON