Home / India News / My children’s Instagram accounts were hacked, alleges Priyanka Gandhi
india news

My children’s Instagram accounts were hacked, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

  • Priyanka Gandhi’s allegation comes after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of tapping telephone exchanges and claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also listened to those recordings every evening.
Congress general secretary and AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Priyanka Gandhi speaks during 'Pratigya rally', ahead of UP Assembly elections 2022, in Moradabad(PTI)
Congress general secretary and AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Priyanka Gandhi speaks during 'Pratigya rally', ahead of UP Assembly elections 2022, in Moradabad(PTI)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday alleged her children’s Instagram accounts were hacked as she asked if the government has no other work other than “snooping”.

“Leave phone tapping. The Instagram accounts of my children have also been hacked,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Priyanka Gandhi’s allegation comes after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of tapping telephone exchanges and claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also listened to those recordings every evening.

“All our phone calls are being heard. All the calls in our party's office are being listened to. The chief minister himself is listening to some of the recordings in the evening. If you contact us, then know that your call is being listened to by them,” Yadav alleged on Monday.

He also claimed the government uses the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to silence its critics as well as the opposition out of fear of losing the upcoming assembly elections.

His remarks were in response to raids conducted by the Income Tax department at some of SP leaders' offices and residences.

Congress, over the past year, alleged several times that the government does not respect the privacy of its citizens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka gandhi
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out