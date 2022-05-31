Myanmar foreign minister may not join special Asean meet

Myanmar’s foreign minister is not expected to be part of a special meeting in New Delhi next month to mark the 30th anniversary of India-Asean ties in view of the Southeast Asian grouping’s consensus on non-political representation for the country following last year’s military coup.

The participation of Myanmar in meetings of regional groupings such as the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) has already become a tricky issue for India, and people familiar with the matter said that the Indian side may have no option but to include Myanmar at an official level at the upcoming foreign ministers’ meeting.

The special meeting will be held alongside the Delhi Dialogue, an annual track 1.5 event to discuss politico-security, economic and socio-cultural engagement between Asean and India.

The matter figured at a meeting by the external affairs ministry on Monday with representatives of the 10 Asean nations to discuss logistics for the foreign ministers’ meeting.

“India is the host of the meeting, though the Asean consensus is that Myanmar should be represented by a non-political representative at Asean meetings,” said one of the people cited above.

