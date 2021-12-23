Mysuru: 27-year-old dies after cleaning sewage, family stages protest

Family of a 27-year-old man who allegedly died due to manual scavenging in Mysuru held a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday demanding justice.

Madhu, a resident of Pourakarmika Colony in Mysuru, was asked to clean the sewage soak pit in a schoolteacher’s house in Krishnapura Road on December 18. A day later, he was rushed to Periyapatna Government Hospital, from where he was taken to a hospital in Mysuru and was admitted there. Madhu later breathed his last at the hospital on Monday, the family said.

Madhu’s family alleged that he was forced to clean the pit and the health department officials refused to recognise his death as a manual scavenging-related incident.

The family also said it was after the Safai Karmachari Jagruti Samithi, an association for the cleaning staff (Pourakamirka), learned about the incident, health department officials rushed to house and removed Madhu from the location.

The family members further alleged that no action was taken against those responsible for employing Madhu for the manual scavenging job and said no compensation was paid since “it was not a manual scavenging related incident.”

Responding to the allegation, a senior official of the health department said that a complaint has been lodged at Periyapatna police station against the teacher who employed him.

Mysuru DC B Gautham told the media that adequate compensation would be provided to the family members and that he has directed police officials to complete all legal procedures soon. “I have directed the officials concerned to conduct an investigation and take legal action against those who had made the Pourakarmikas indulge in manual scavenging,” said the DC. Gautham also said they will pay the compensation as per the SC directions and an additional ₹8.5 lakh under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Earlier, pourakarmikas led by former Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission chairman Narayana also staged a protest and asked the DC to arrest the person and officials who forced the pourakarmikas to clean the pit manually. They demanded that the government pay a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased besides a government job, reported a news agency.

According to Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karamcharis, the state has witnessed 36 manual scavenging-related incidents since 2008, resulting in 72 deaths. Police cases were filed in all the incidents, but there has not been a single conviction.

In four cases, police filed a B Report, which meant they did not find evidence to file a charge sheet. Five cases were registered as unnatural death, 15 still are under trial, two under investigation and in 12 cases, the accused have been acquitted.