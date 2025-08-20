Aizawl, Mizoram's apex student body, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl , has urged the state government to beef up security and tighten vigilance along the border with Assam to prevent potential influx from the neighbouring state, a MZP leader said on Wednesday. MZP urges Mizoram govt to tighten security along Assam border

The appeal came after a large number of non-tribals reportedly attempted to enter Mizoram and agitated after a prolonged wait for inner line permits at Vairengte gate near the Assam border on Monday night.

MZP president H Lalthianghlima said that the recent incident has sparked apprehension that non-tribals, particularly Bangladeshi immigrants, are trying to flee to Mizoram due to the eviction drive launched by the Assam government against illegal immigrants.

He said that they have urged the state government to deploy additional police and security personnel along the state border with Assam to prevent any illegal influx from the neighbouring state.

A senior police officer, however, said that the sudden surge in people from Assam trying to enter Mizoram is probably due to a recruitment rally being held in Aizawl at the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters at Zokhawsang for Central Armed Police Force .

Some of the non-tribal people, while trying to enter Mizoram at Vairengte gate on Monday night, agitated, questioning why ILP has to be obtained while Mizoram is a part of India, he said.

However, the police officers on duty at the check gate explained and calmed them down without any untoward incident, he said.

Lalthianghlima said that the organisation leaders on Tuesday met state Home minister K Sapdanga and urged him to ramp up surveillance along the inter-state border in view of the ongoing eviction drive by the Assam government.

According to the MZP president, a total of 2,573 ILPs were issued in August, with 544 permits granted on a single day on August 18.

While the average ILP issued in a single day was 140, the issuance of 544 ILPs in a single day drew serious concern, he said.

He said that Mizoram can face an influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants at any time due to a crackdown launched by the Assam government.

Lalthianghlima also said that the student body has issued stern warning to any Bangladeshi immigrants who entered Mizoram due to the eviction drive, cautioning them that the MZP will not take any responsibility if any untoward incident happens against them.

The organisation also urged non-tribal migrants living in the state to find out any Bangladeshi immigrants in their respective areas, he said.

Lalthianghlima further said that the organisation will assist the law enforcement agencies in checking people attempting to enter the state to prevent violation of ILP.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.