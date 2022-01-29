Nadal chases history at Aussie Open today

Mumbai

For the second straight Grand Slam, one of the three greatest tennis players of the modern era (and perhaps of all time) will take a shot at redefining the boundaries of success, at rearranging the pecking order, and at rescripting the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate.

Thirteen years after the first and the last time he won a title at Melbourne Park, Spain’s Rafael Nadal takes on Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday with an eye on a second Australian Open and a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam trophy.

The number 21 has been the overriding figure in all tennis talk since Novak Djokovic put himself level with Nadal and Roger Federer by winning his 20th Major at Wimbledon last year. To be sure, women’s tennis has had its own number, and for a bit longer -- 24.

While the World No. 1 Djokovic missed the chance to be the first to 21, by losing at the 2021 US Open, the Spaniard now has a chance to get there with one more victory at the 2022 Australian Open.

Across the net is the same man who stopped Djokovic from creating history in New York, Russian Medvedev, who is gunning for a bit of history to become the only player in the professional era to win a second Grand Slam immediately after the first.

But the similarity between Djokovic’s charge in New York, and Nadal’s at Melbourne, stops there. Djokovic went to the US Open last year after winning Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the French Open titles. Buzz around the impending record and a so-called Calendar Slam reached a crescendo in the months leading up to the US Open. The Serb too was happy to add to the chatter. Eventually, Medvedev dashed the hopes and the hype.

In contrast, Nadal started the year without having played a competitive match since August 2021. Making a comeback after recovering from a troublesome foot injury and a Covid-19 infection in December, the 35-year-old didn’t expect a whole lot from himself going into the season-opening Slam.

No. 21 in Australia? Quite a long shot, the pundits would have said before the tournament began.

Nadal himself downplayed the number; not that anyone was paying too much attention to him before the Slam; Djokovic’s off-court antics and drama hogged the headlines.

As he went from one round to another, raising his level of play and digging deep, all that Nadal spoke about was how happy he was just to be playing tennis. Looking ahead to one of his most significant matches, Nadal reiterated that sentiment—feeling “alive” once again in his tennis career meant more than any probable Grand Slam record.

“Being very honest, for me it’s much more important to have the chance to play tennis than win the 21, no?” Nadal said after his semi-final win against Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Whether or not the GOAT contenders like to talk about it, Medvedev, who is rapidly acquiring a reputation as a talker, sure loves standing in their way. “I’m happy to have the chance to try to stop one more time somebody from making history,” he said.

Sunday’s clash will be the 25-year-old World No 2’s fourth Grand Slam final appearance; his previous three have come against either Djokovic or Nadal. While he was blown away by Djokovic in the Australian Open title clash last year, Medvedev returned the favour at the US Open.

The last time the Russian played Nadal at this stage was his first taste of it, losing a tight five-setter at the 2019 US Open final. Back then, Nadal was seeded No.2. And the Russian was seeded No.5.

This time, Nadal is seeded No.6.