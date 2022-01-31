Nadal comes from 2 sets down to make history with 21st Slam

Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open has been more a tale of heartbreak. On Sunday, it turned into history.

The Spaniard wrapped his hands around a 21st Grand Slam title, a feat that puts him in sole position in the list of most Major titles won by a men’s singles tennis player and — statistically, at least — in pole position in the ever-evolving GOAT (greatest of all time) narrative around the sport.

Nadal was tied with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Swiss legend Roger Federer at 20 Majors as the Big Three of men’s tennis constantly pushed each other to greater heights and jaw-dropping numbers. Nadal has gone one up after beating Russian world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in a pulsating, momentum-swinging final at Rod Laver Arena that lasted five hours and 24 minutes.

“It was one of the most emotional matches in my tennis career,” Nadal said in his on-court interview.

The spectacular, come-from-behind triumph made the 35-year-old the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title after Ken Rosewall and Federer. It also meant Nadal became only the second man in the Open era to win all the four Grand Slams at least twice. The first? Djokovic, who was primed to get to the magical 21 before the other two exclusive Big Three club members after racing from 18 to 20 in the first three Grand Slams of 2021. Nadal spent half of the year sidelined with a troublesome foot injury even as Federer, 40, underwent another knee surgery.

Incidentally, Federer was the first to have a shot at 21 when he reached the Wimbledon final in 2019, losing in a final-set tiebreaker after having two match points against Djokovic. It was the Serb’s turn to have a go next when, on the back of a breathless run of victories last year, he reached the US Open final only to be stopped in his tracks by Medvedev.

No such heartbreak for Nadal, who has broken away in his very first crack at the record after going a year-and-a-half without Slam success; his last Major title was the 2020 French Open.

It is as surprising as it is remarkable. Nadal came into the 2022 season having not played any competitive tennis in six months and recovering from Covid-19 last month. You couldn’t tell with the way he extracted every ounce from his physical reserves against an opponent 10 years younger to him staring at a two-set deficit in the final. Nadal has, in the past, been more on the wrong side of such duels at Melbourne Park. After his maiden triumph Down Under 13 years ago beating Federer in 2009, Nadal lost four Australian Open finals, twice in five sets to Djokovic (2012) and Federer (2017) and in straight sets to the former in his previous attempt three years ago.

In Djokovic’s fort — the Serb has won the Australian Open title a record nine times — and in his least happy hunting Slam, the man from Mallorca has snatched the record away. Djokovic, flying down to Melbourne earlier this month flaunting the favourite’s tag but without a vaccination certificate, was subsequently sent back after the ugly public deportation drama hogged the limelight in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Nadal was there, hovering around, downplaying his own expectations but getting back to his optimum level one step at a time. He has now taken a giant leap in the GOAT conversation with the No. 21 in the bag. Up next: the French Open, where the No. 22 looks closer than ever before for the champion.

