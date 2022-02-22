Nadda: BJP doesn’t support Eshwarappa’s comments

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the party does not subscribe to the views of Eshwarappa.

“I called Eshwarappa and ticked him off for his comments on the saffron flag,” Nadda told India Today channel in an interview.

Triggering a controversy, Eshwarappa had allegedly said that the saffron flag in the future could become the national flag and it will be unfurled at the Red Fort.

“Not today but someday in the future maybe after 100, 200, or 500 years, the saffron flag may become the national flag. People used to laugh over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Are we not building the temple now? Now Hindutva is being discussed in the country,” Eshwarappa had allegedly said.

Responding to the statement from Nadda, Eshwarappa said that while he “admired” BJP national president, the issue has been taken care of by chief minister Bommai. He, however, added that all BJP workers must “listen to what Nadda says”.

“As a worker, I admire him (Nadda). But, our CM (Basavaraj) Bommai has already replied to what I said and what was wrong or not wrong,” Eshwarappa told the media.

Responding to Nadda’s statement, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said, “BJP national president Nadda yesterday made a statement that whatever Eshwarappa said about the national flag is an insult to it,” he said, adding that the minister’s statement was “very wrong and irresponsible”.

Last week, Opposition MLAs, led by Siddaramaiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar staged an overnight protest inside the assembly.

Last Thursday, BJP leaders in Karnataka said the Congress party is harping on a ‘non-existent’ controversy over state minister KS Eshwarappa’s comments on the national flag to deflect attention away from the ongoing hijab controversy.

At a time when colleges in Karnataka are restricting students wearing hijab from entering classes and the high court is hearing the petitions questioning the legality of the hijab ban, the Congress leaders are holding an overnight protest at the state assembly seeking the Eshwarappa’s resignation, over his remarks that the saffron flag could in future fly in place of the tricolour at Red Fort.

“The minister has been quoted out of context, he has clearly said that tricolour is constitutionally accepted flag during the same interaction, but the Congress has ignored it. What they want is a spectacle,” said a senior BJP legislator, who didn’t want to be named.

The leader added that Congress has realised that the recent hijab controversy has consolidated the people of the state behind the saffron party. “Our stand that religion will be kept outside the classrooms has brought several consolidated our vote bank in the coastal region. Congress didn’t know how to respond to us in this hijab controversy and when they realised it was politically affecting them, they have picked up this issue. They don’t want the hijab issue to be discussed in the Assembly,” the leader told HT.