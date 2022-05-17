Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Nadda interacts with envoys of 14 countries

he meeting with the envoys was second such meeting that the party has held since April.
BJP chief JP Nadda with foreign heads of mission in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
Published on May 17, 2022 12:25 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday interacted with a group of foreign heads of mission as part of its ‘Know BJP’ initiative and addressed questions on the party’s stance on democracy and inclusivity, the nature of its ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and about the country’s politics and policies.

Nadda was also questioned about the party’s position on controversial issues such as the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), people aware of the details said. The meeting with the heads of mission from 14 countries including USA, Indonesia, Denmark, Australia and Israel among others was second such meeting that the party has held since April.

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar and in-charge of the BJP’s foreign cell, Vijay Chauthaiwale, were also present during the meeting.

“A few envoys asked about the party’s position on how it will further strengthen democracy. Some wanted to know the details about the party’s ties with the RSS, which is perceived by many in Europe as a hardline organisation,” said a person privy to the meeting.

An envoy not wishing to be named said the initiative was “useful” as it offered a chance to understand the BJP’s growth and the reasons for its popularity. “Nadda explained about the organisation and how it functions. He also spoke about the party’s agenda for inclusive growth,” the envoy said.

Commenting on the meeting, Chauthaiwale said more than questions, the envoys had several suggestions to make. “Many of them said that people abroad know very little about the BJP and the party should focus more on party-to-party contact,” he said.

Elaborating on Nadda’s response to questions on controversial issues such as the UCC, Chauthaiwale said, “He explained that while some states are exploring UCC implementation, the party fights elections on the basis of its pro-poor policies, the development agenda and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s popularity.”

Chauthaiwale, also said that the envoys were shown a 10-minute documentary on the history and evolution of the BJP and Nadda spoke about the Indian diaspora which is present in significant numbers in countries such as Indonesia, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

The BJP has started an outreach programme to brief foreign envoys about the party’s ideological stance and how it grew from a party that had just two members in Parliament to increasing its footprint across the country and wining last two general elections.

