Nadda vows to bring BJP to power in Telangana

Stating that the people of Telangana are eagerly waiting for a change in the government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda on Thursday vowed to bring in a “double engine sarkar” in the state in the next year’s assembly elections.

Addressing a rally at Mahabubnagar as part of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra, which entered 21st day, Nadda said the people of Telangana wanted to see the BJP government in the state after the next elections, which was evident from their response to the padayatra.

“After seeing the euphoria among the people, I am confident that lotus is going to bloom in Telangana soon,” Nadda said.

He said the BJP had shown its strength by wresting the Dubbak and Huzurabad assembly seats from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. “It was a big jolt to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) who has realised that his game is up,” he said.

He said the people were fed up with the corrupt and dynastic rule of KCR. “He has been caught in neck-deep corruption. His government is the most corrupt in the entire country. The Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on Godavari river has turned into an ATM and a milch cow for KCR,” he said.

Even in schemes like Mission Bhagiratha (providing drinking water supply to every household), the TRS chief had made a big money, Nadda alleged. “There has been rampant corruption in the programmes like Haritha Haram (greenery), land sales etc. The TRS government has been claiming the centrally sponsored schemes as its own,” he alleged.

Stating that the people had been showering their blessings on Sanjay during the padayatra, Nadda assured that Modi had always been showing affection towards Telangana. “If the BJP can form the government in Telangana, it would be a double bonanza for the people of the state due to the double-engine sarkar,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the party state executive committee members at Mahabubnagar, Nadda said that the BJP had fair chances of coming to power in Telangana. “All we need to do is to take the party to the grassroots level up to the polling booths,” he said.

He asked them the party workers to go into the Dalit colonies and understand their problems. “The Yuva Morcha leaders should get closer to the youth associations and players and meet them regularly, while Mahila morcha leaders should hold meetings with women self-help groups regularly,” he said.

The BJP president also asked them to take up district tours and address meetings only after they were fully prepared on the subjects.

