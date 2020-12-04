Naga body cautions against short-term gains after Governor’s controversial remarks

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 00:53 IST

The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), an assemblage of Naga people from diverse backgrounds focused on reconciliation and peace building through dialogue, on Thursday urged Naga leaders and Government of India to avoid politicking for short-term gains amid a massive row triggered by Nagaland governor RN Ravi.

Ravi, who is also the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks, in a recent message had hailed the controversial 16 Point Agreement signed between the Naga People’s Convention (NPC) and the government of India which led to the formation of the state of Nagaland in 1963. H ealso unveiled a memorial to commemorate the contributions of the “founding fathers” of the state at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima on December 1.

Both his remarks and the memorial are being seen as attempts to create fissures in the Naga society and continue to draw flak.

The FNR in a statement asserted that the 16 Point Agreement was one of the historical events seen to have decisively fragmented the Naga political movement and induced situations for division and disunity.

“The failure of the 16 Point Agreement led the Government of India to sign the ‘Framework Agreement’ with NSCN (IM) in 2015 and the ‘Agreed Position’ with NNPGs in 2017. Yet, the recent public display to idolize the 16 Point Agreement reveals the true hand behind the gestures of peace. If the intention was to win the hearts of the Nagas, this policy and approach demonstrates lack of acumen and prudence,” the FNR said.

It pointed out that while the majority of Naga people across Nagaland rejected the 16 Point Agreement of 1960 and Shillong Accord of 1975 which were signed with the government of India, the consequences of these events led to bitterness, loss of human life, suspicion, distrust, fragmentation of Naga land and division.

The FNR said that honest discussion, healing, forgiveness and reconciliation are required around those historical events, but the trauma and wounds are still raw and sensitive, provoking the worst out of one another.

“It, therefore, is not surprising that the Indian State and its agencies with guile and statecraft have actively steered the statehood narrative intensifying division and simultaneously normalising complacency and conformity among the Naga populace. But to what end? A divided Naga house is in nobody’s long term interest,” the FNR stated.

Maintaining that Nagas are united in their historical and political rights even if their opinions and approaches were divided, the forum said Nagas are learning to use their differences to heal and it would be beneficial for all, including the government of India and Naga neighbours, to encourage and support a “reconciled and healed Naga people”.

“To meet the transforming needs of our contemporary realities both Naga leaders and Government of India need to avoid politicking for short-term gains,” the FNR said while calling for the need to be political with statesman-like character and diplomatic qualities that are based on sincerity and respect.

Earlier, the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), the Naga Students’ Federation and apex tribal body, the Naga Hoho, had condemned the governor’s statement with similar sentiments.