Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Naga tribal chief urges Centre to scrap decision to fence Indo-Myanmar border

PTI |
Apr 06, 2025 04:33 PM IST

Naga tribal chief urges Centre to scrap decision to fence Indo-Myanmar border

Longwa , A tribal chief in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday urged the Centre to scrap the decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and to reduce the area of the Free Movement Regime .

Naga tribal chief urges Centre to scrap decision to fence Indo-Myanmar border
Naga tribal chief urges Centre to scrap decision to fence Indo-Myanmar border

Forty-nine-year-old Chief of Angh , Tonyei Phawang claimed that people on both sides of border in Mon district belong to the Konyak Naga tribes and they are inter-dependent as they have family members on both sides of the border.

"We do not want fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border," Phawang, the 10th generation chief of Angh told PTI at Longwa village in Mon district.

He claimed that there are 35 villages under him of which 30 are located on the other side of the international border and five are on this side.

"My own house which was originally constructed centuries ago with traditional thatch structure but reconstructed into a concrete structure at the original location in 2016 has been split into India and Myanmar by the boundary post India's independence," he said.

"Movement of our family members within the house is also international," he said.

Considering this simple fact, how is it possible for the Centre to fence the international border without considering the ground realities, he wondered.

He also said that the Konyak villagers from the other side also come to this side for their household needs, as it is easier for them to reach Mon town for marketing and also their children come here to receive education in the five schools, including two state government-run institutes, instead of going to Myanmar side, which lacks such facilities.

He said if the Centre reduces the area under FMR and fences the Indo-Myanmar border then Konyak Nagas would suffer a lot.

He also expressed concern that his own family members would require a pass to move around within the house.

"All these would be very unfair and therefore as the Chief Angh, I hope the Centre would reconsider its decision and think for the welfare of the people at the ground," he said.

The Angh said instead of cutting down the existing 16-km Free Movement Regime to 10 km, the Centre should consider expanding the area so that the Konyak Nagas can cross the border freely.

Phawang appreciated the Assam Rifles personnel posted in Longwa to man the international border and thwart any unwanted movement of suspected anti-social elements for supporting the villagers in various ways, including free health services and medicines.

Asserting that there has been no untoward incident with people of both sides crossing the border but they exist peacefully and continue to uphold the age-old relationship, he urged the Centre to drop the concept of border fencing and to allow the free movement regime to continue without hindrance.

"We do not want fencing of the border at any cost," he asserted.

The Nagaland government is also against the Centre's decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar and restrict the area of the FMR.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Naga tribal chief urges Centre to scrap decision to fence Indo-Myanmar border
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On