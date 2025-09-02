Kohima, Growing unemployment in Nagaland took centre stage on the first day of the monsoon session of the Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday, with members highlighting the challenges faced by the state’s youth and stressing the need for urgent interventions. Nagaland Assembly discusses unemployment issue; CM calls for mindset change

Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along presented data showing Nagaland’s unemployment rate rising from 4.3 per cent to 7.1 per cent after the COVID-19 pandemic - a 65 per cent surge - and urban areas were hit the hardest. He attributed the crisis to limited private sector growth and the mindset of educated youth.

Responding to legislators during discussion on matters of urgent public importance raised in the assembly, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio described unemployment as a “burning issue” in Nagaland, urging collective efforts to address what he termed an urgent public concern.

Rio cautioned against the state’s overdependence on government jobs, saying the sector is already saturated.

He pointed out that more than 70,000 youths are registered with the employment exchange, with over 20,000 applicants competing for just 150 forest guard posts.

“Even highly qualified candidates now apply for Grade-IV jobs. We must change our mindset and be ready to take all forms of work,” he said.

The chief minister called for accurate recording of census and employment data, citing irregularities in household surveys, school enrolment and government records.

He stressed the need to shift Nagaland from a “consuming society” to a “producing society” by promoting entrepreneurship, agriculture and allied sectors, and taking advantage of skill development initiatives and state schemes such as the Chief Minister’s Micro Financing Initiative.

Rio further linked slow economic growth to unresolved political issues, extortion and a poor investment climate that discourage industries. He urged better utilisation of central funds, accountability from departments, and a change in public attitude towards work. “We cannot miss the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Our youths must embrace all forms of jobs with dignity,” he added.

On the issue of unemployment and unemploability raised by the legislators, the CM directed the department concerned to examine these matters in detail and submit to the government so as to know the ground realities better and initiate corrective measures.

Initiating the discussion, Advisor for Industries and Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu, noted that 40 per cent of the state’s population is aged between 15 and 35 years and stressed the importance of preparing them to drive socio-economic growth.

She called for reforms in the education system, promotion of internships and apprenticeships, support for entrepreneurship and MSMEs, and infrastructural improvements to attract investors.

Advisor for School Education and SCERT, D. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, underlined the need to enhance vocational training under NEP 2020 and urged revision of Nagaland’s minimum wage structure, which he said is the lowest in the country.

He announced that the department will launch the “SOAR Mission” on September 5 to strengthen the vocational curriculum.

