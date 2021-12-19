Nagaland assembly to convene emergent session on December 20

The Nagaland Governor has summoned the 10th session (emergent) of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) on December 20.

The emergent session was convened against the backdrop of massive public outcry demanding the removal of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958 (AFSPA) from Nagaland following the killing of 13 civilians in Oting village of Mon district on December 4. The killing of another youth on December 5 in Mon town by security forces also led to mass protests against the controversial act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The session is expected to see the adoption of a state government resolution for the repeal of the contentious Act which grants certain powers to armed forces to “maintain” law and order in “disturbed areas”.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his lawmaker colleagues have also been vocal about the need for the repeal of AFSPA, calling it a “draconian” Act and that it does not have a place in the world’s largest democracy. The Nagaland cabinet had also announced its decision on December 7 to strongly recommend to the Centre to repeal the Act.

Various tribal, women, youth and students’ bodies across Nagaland have been holding peaceful public rallies to protest against the Act and demanding its withdrawal.