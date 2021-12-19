Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nagaland assembly to convene emergent session on December 20
india news

Nagaland assembly to convene emergent session on December 20

The assembly session is expected to see the adoption of a state government resolution for the repeal of the contentious AFSPA which grants certain powers to armed forces to “maintain” law and order in “disturbed areas”.
There was massive public outcry demanding the removal of AFSPA in Nagaland’s capital Kohima earlier this week following the killing of 13 civilians in Oting village of Mon district on December 4. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 11:57 PM IST
ByAlice Yhoshü

The Nagaland Governor has summoned the 10th session (emergent) of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) on December 20.

The emergent session was convened against the backdrop of massive public outcry demanding the removal of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958 (AFSPA) from Nagaland following the killing of 13 civilians in Oting village of Mon district on December 4. The killing of another youth on December 5 in Mon town by security forces also led to mass protests against the controversial act.

The session is expected to see the adoption of a state government resolution for the repeal of the contentious Act which grants certain powers to armed forces to “maintain” law and order in “disturbed areas”.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his lawmaker colleagues have also been vocal about the need for the repeal of AFSPA, calling it a “draconian” Act and that it does not have a place in the world’s largest democracy. The Nagaland cabinet had also announced its decision on December 7 to strongly recommend to the Centre to repeal the Act.

Various tribal, women, youth and students’ bodies across Nagaland have been holding peaceful public rallies to protest against the Act and demanding its withdrawal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP