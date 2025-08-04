Kohima, In a significant development regarding the ongoing demand to review Nagaland’s job reservation policy, the state cabinet is expected to take a final decision on Wednesday, sources said. Nagaland cabinet likely to decide on reservation policy on Aug 6

The information was conveyed during a meeting on Monday between the state’s new Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, and representatives of the five Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy here.

The CoRRP represents five major Naga tribes — Ao, Sumi, Lotha, Rengma, and Angami — and was formed to push for a review of the state's reservation policy, which they describe as "imbalanced and outdated."

"The meeting had a brief discussion on the core demands raised and the response of the state government so far. The chief secretary informed that the state cabinet will meet on August 6 and will take a final call on the core demands, including the framing of terms of reference and the composition of the commission within the next fortnight," the statement said.

In view of the assurance, the CoRRP has agreed to keep the proposed third phase of its agitation in abeyance, they said.

The push to review Nagaland’s reservation policy intensified after the five tribal apex bodies under the banner of the 5-Tribes CoRRP submitted a joint memorandum to the state government.

They argued that the policy, which has been in place since 1977, no longer reflects the current socio-economic and educational realities of the various communities in the state.

Pressing for fulfillment of their demand, the committee conducted at least two phases of agitation – first on May 29 in the form of protest rallies across multiple district headquarters .

The second phase was on July 9, thousands of people from the 5 tribes, young and old, man and women attired in traditional dresses staged a protest outside the Civil Secretariat.

Initially, 25 per cent reservation was allocated for seven tribes in non-technical and non-gazetted posts for a period of 10 years. These tribes were designated as ‘backward’ based on educational and economic disadvantages, and limited representation in state services.

Over the years, the reservation has increased to 37 per cent, comprising 25 per cent for seven Eastern Nagaland Backward Tribes and 12 per cent for four other backward tribes of the state.

