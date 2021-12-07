Nagaland civilian killings: Hornbill Festival cut short by 3 days

The Nagaland government on Tuesday announced that it was cutting short the 22nd Hornbill Festival by three days in a show of solidarity with the Konyak community that lost 14 young men, killed in Mon district in two incidents of firing on December 4 and 5 by the security forces who had mistaken them as militants.

“The state cabinet has decided that all activities of the ongoing Hornbill Festival should be ceased in view of the mourning announced for the deceased in the firing incidents in Mon district and the demand by various civil societies not to hold the activities,” government spokesperson Neiba Kronu announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Hornbill Festival, an annual ten-day cultural and tourism extravaganza in which different Naga tribes showcase their rich traditions, began on December 1.Following the killings, six Eastern Nagaland tribes including Konyak, Khiamniungan, Phom, Sangtam, Yimkhiung and Chang withdrew from the festival. Nagaland groups and political parties are now seeking a repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which they describe as the root of the problem as it shields the armed forces from prosecution while carrying out anti-insurgency operations in the northeast.

The state government had also cancelled the events at the festival on Monday to pay homage to the dead as they were laid to rest. However, with pressure mounting from civil organisations to call off the festivities, and with most of the tribal bodies withdrawing from the event to express their solidarity with the Konyaks, the government decided to cancel the remaining three days of the festival.

Government spokesperson Kronu asked the general public and government employees to help the entrepreneurs who had set up stalls at the festival site by purchasing their products. He also said that perishable goods will be allowed to be sold at the festival venue to help such traders.

According to tourism department officials, the festival had around 40,000 visitors during the first five days. In 2019, the department recorded 282,811 footfall at the 20th edition of the festival. Last year, the event was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.