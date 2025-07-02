Kohima, Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to creating an environment where every child with a dream can soar. Nagaland CM reaffirms govt's commitment to youth empowerment

He was addressing the students of the third and fourth batches of JEE and NEET aspirants at the Capt Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, MVC, Centre of Excellence & Wellness at Tsiesema, around 15 km from here.

“Today, I speak not only as your chief minister but as a fellow Naga — hopeful, proud, and committed to creating an environment where every child with a dream finds the wings to soar,” Rio said.

The Centre, a joint initiative of the Assam Rifles and NIEDO , a public charitable trust, offers free residential coaching and personality development mentoring for underprivileged yet talented students of Nagaland preparing for competitive exams.

Rio described the institution as more than a tribute to Capt Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, who was killed in the Kargil War, calling it a “living legacy.”

“This Centre is not just an academic initiative — it is a movement. A movement towards empowerment, equal opportunity, and a brighter future for our youth,” he said.

Appreciating the achievements of the Centre, the Chief Minister noted that all 104 students from the first three batches had achieved hundred per cent success in NEET and JEE exams.

He lauded the Assam Rifles for going beyond conventional security responsibilities.

“With unwavering dedication, leadership, and a genuine spirit of service, you have nurtured this Centre into a bastion of strength, structure, and values,” he said.

Rio also appreciated Axis Bank for supporting the initiative through its CSR arm, noting that its financial contribution has helped empower dreams of young people from remote corners of Nagaland.

Acknowledging NIEDO as the academic backbone of the programme, he said, “Your tireless commitment to excellence has produced not just top performers, but well-rounded individuals grounded in integrity, empathy, and purpose.”

To the 33 students of the fourth batch, Rio said, “You are the torchbearers of tomorrow. You carry the aspirations of families across Nagaland. We believe in your potential and walk with you every step of the way.”

He urged them to remain resilient, reminding them that they are nurtured in a place rooted in courage, honour, and excellence.

Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, reaffirmed the force’s continued dedication to development in the Northeast through meaningful outreach and capacity-building initiatives.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.