Kohima, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday inspected the landslide-affected stretch of National Highway -2 at Phesama near Kohima and called for immediate and long-term measures to restore connectivity and prevent future disruptions. Nagaland CM reviews NH-2 damage, directs NHIDCL to speed up restoration

During the visit, the CM expressed concern over the recurring landslides in the area and acknowledged the challenges posed by Nagaland's hilly and landslide-prone terrain.

"National Highways are the lifelines of a nation, essential for connectivity and economic activity," Rio said, while stressing that the state government is working closely with implementing agencies to ensure early restoration.

"This is not a one-time issue; it has been happening since our childhood. The landslides and road obstructions are a lifelong challenge," he said while suggesting that an alternative route be developed with full NH specifications to handle heavy traffic; otherwise, village roads would collapse under the load of highway traffic.

Interacting with officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited , Rio urged the use of concrete, iron rods, and if possible, piling to strengthen the affected portions.

"Don't do temporary work. Construct a proper CC bridge and, if required, go for a flyover so that debris can pass below without obstructing the road," he stated.

Executive Director of NHIDCL, R P Singh, apprised the chief minister that the underlying field area had turned into slush due to continuous rains, making it difficult for restoration equipment to enter.

He said that the road had sunk impacting a 37-metre stretch, and that if weather conditions permit, temporary restoration could be completed by August 18.

Rio acknowledged the difficulty in carrying out major work during the monsoon but instructed agencies to create a temporary passage and begin concrete work once the rains subside. "The real landslip is expected during August-September, so a long-term strategy must be in place," he added.

The chief minister also flagged the road's strategic importance, noting that it connects to the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama—venue of the annual Hornbill Festival.

"Last year, repairs continued until the last minute. This time we must plan well in advance and coordinate with NHIDCL, the district administration, and other stakeholders," he said.

Rio also cautioned against poor disposal practices during landslip clearance and advised that debris must be properly managed without damaging nearby structures.

Reflecting on the state's condition, Rio humorously remarked, "Nagaland has only two seasons—mud season and dust season—due to human negligence," urging all stakeholders to work in unison for better planning and disaster preparedness.

"We must not wait for the last minute. Let's all be prepared," the chief minister added.

Deputy Chief Ministers T R Zeliang and Y Patton and legislators S Keoshu Yimkhiung, Kropol Vitsu and Kevipodi Sophie accompanied the chief minister during the inspection.

The stretch of highway connecting Kohima to Imphal NH-2 in Southern Angami region had completely sunk on June 2 following heavy rain.

Meanwhile, on the request of the Phesama Village Council chairman Beizo M Kuotsu, the chief minister directed the Deputy Commissioner Kohima to conduct a proper survey to extend disaster compensation for damaged paddy fields and farms of the affected villagers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.