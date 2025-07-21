Kohima, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday inspected the landslide-affected stretch of National Highway 29, between Kohima and Dimapur, which has been severely affected by heavy monsoon rainfall. Nagaland CM Rio inspects landslide-hit NH-29, calls for long-term solution

The stretch of the highway, along with a part of the road between Kohima and Imphal NH-2, in the southern Angami region, witnessed multiple mudslides and subsidence, causing severe disruption to vehicular movement this monsoon.

At the old Kohima Municipal Council dumping area, a portion of the road has caved in significantly, leaving only a narrow passage for light vehicles.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and National Highways in-charge T R Zeliang, the chief minister reviewed the damage.

He interacted with officials of the State Public Works Department , district administration, and leaders of the Jotsoma village.

Expressing deep concern, Rio directed the department to conduct a detailed survey for fresh road cutting in the affected areas.

He also asked the district administration to initiate dialogue with landowners regarding compensation for land acquisition to facilitate road expansion and safety measures.

The chief minister emphasised the need for permanent solutions, such as constructing durable drainage systems and installing larger hume pipes to manage debris and rainwater flow.

Pointing out that parts of the country are constructing bridges to address such issues, Rio said that adopting similar infrastructure in the state would ease the problem.

He further instructed the department to compile a comprehensive assessment of damages across the state’s national highways and submit a unified proposal for immediate post-monsoon restoration.

Taking to social media platform X, Rio asserted that the government is taking all necessary measures to minimise inconvenience to citizens and restore normalcy at the earliest.

Leaders from Jotsoma village, expressing concerns over the risk that land subsidence could endanger the village, since it is located at an elevated position adjacent to the highway, appealed to the chief minister to expedite the construction of protection and retaining walls.

Speaking to the media, Deputy CM T R Zeliang, said that the state government had earlier submitted a proposal for monsoon preparedness, which included slope protection and road repair works along the 12-km stretch of the said area.

He confirmed, although delayed, the Centre has sanctioned ₹24 crore for the project. Tenders were floated on June 23 and are scheduled to be opened on July 30, after which construction will commence, he said.

Highlighting innovative approaches, Zeliang mentioned that a new slope protection method using geotextile and geosynthetic materials is being implemented in the Pagla Pahar area of Chumoukedima district, and the same may be applied in the zones that have been affected currently.

"This is a new technology for Nagaland, and we are exploring its effectiveness," he said.

Regarding delays in reopening the NH-2 at Phesama, where around 30 meters of the road had completely sunk on June 2, Zeliang said that fresh mudslides and unresolved land compensation issues have stalled progress.

A joint inspection led by the chief minister in the presence of National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd officials, and the contractors would be conducted Tuesday to expedite the process, he said.

Zeliang also revealed that the possibility of proposing an alternative route connecting Kohima to Mao in neighbouring Manipur, which would avoid the current landslide zone, is subject to land availability and cooperation from landowners.

"Considering the recurring landslides in this area, we are exploring safer alternative alignments," the deputy CM added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.