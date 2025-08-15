Kohima, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday called on citizens to uphold unity, peace, and cultural pride while working towards a self-reliant and inclusive Nagaland. Nagaland CM Rio stresses peace, inclusive growth, and border sensitivities on I-Day

Addressing a programme at the Nagaland Secretariat Plaza on the 79th Independence Day, Rio said the state government is committed to the democratic aspirations of the people, guided by the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Reaffirming that resolving the Naga Political issue remains his government’s top priority, Rio said, “The peace process is a symbol of hope for a lasting solution that ensures justice and dignity to our people.”

He asserted that his government continues to act as an active facilitator in the talks.

On the Frontier Nagaland Territory demand, Rio expressed optimism that the concerns of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation would be addressed “in the spirit of brotherhood.”

Voicing concern over the Centre’s decision to reduce the Free Movement Regime along the Indo-Myanmar border from 16 km to 10 km and limit movement to nine crossing points, Rio called for a flexible and context-sensitive review.

He also addressed public anxiety over eviction drives in the Disputed Area Belt along the Assam border, assuring that operations are conducted jointly with Assam to maintain status quo and prevent illegal migration.

Highlighting governance reforms, Rio said the complete digitisation of the Inner Line Permit process has streamlined applications, with over 26,500 ILPs issued online in the first half of 2025 while new ILP categories for agricultural labourers, transporters, domestic helpers, and others have been introduced, with strict verification at entry points.

The CM reported progress in agriculture, horticulture, livestock, fisheries, and organic farming. Nagaland, now recognised as the Northeast’s leading coffee producer, has adopted “coffee” as its Unique Selling Proposition.

He cited ₹686 crore disbursed under PM-KISAN to over 2.3 lakh farmers, expansion in oil palm cultivation, organic certification under ‘Naga Organic’, and awards for contributions to the organic industry.

Rio outlined infrastructure achievements, including upgraded national and rural roads, new bridges, housing projects, and renewable energy developments.

The state has achieved 94 per cent coverage of rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission while solar and hydro power projects, as well as Smart Prepaid Metering, are expanding energy access, he said.

On sports, Rio noted the launch of the first-ever Nagaland Super League, new indoor stadiums, futsal grounds, and scholarships to nurture talent, while also proudly stating that athletes from Nagaland have brought home medals from national events.

Tourism, he said, saw a major boost, with the Hornbill Festival 2024 recording a 33 percent increase in visitors and generating nearly ₹190 crore for the local economy.

On the law and order front, the CM said the overall law and order situation remains stable, crediting civil administration, police, and security forces for effective coordination.

He highlighted the state’s anti-drug operations, which have seized narcotics worth over ₹81 crore in recent months.

Urging citizens to work together for “a stronger, inclusive, and self-reliant Nagaland”, the CM said, “Let us walk forward with courage, compassion, and commitment so that the dream of a united and prosperous Nagaland becomes a reality”.

On the occasion, Rio unfurled the Tri-Colour and also took salute from the 16 marching contingents led by Parade Commander S Lanu Aier, Deputy Commandant 10th N and Second-in-command Mhalezhunuo Chielie, assistant commandant 8th N.

He also commissioned the Waste Collection & Transportation Vehicles for 20 urban local bodies under Swachh Bharat Kosh and virtually inaugurated the Bio Fertilizer Production Units.

The state-level Independence Day celebration in Kohima and events across districts passed off peacefully, despite calls for a boycott by the NSCN and ULFA .

However, the “peaceful non-participation” call issued by the 5-Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy — to press for a review of the State’s decades-old reservation policy — led to visibly reduced attendance in eight districts under the jurisdiction of the major tribes Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi. These districts are Chümoukedima, Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Niuland, Tseminyu, Wokha, and Zunheboto.

Pictures circulating on social media from celebrations in these districts showed that the march pasts were largely limited to government functionaries and uniformed personnel.

In Kohima and Dimapur, being cosmopolitan cities, attendance was described as satisfactory despite the absence of the five Tribes.

While the other six districts did not feature the usual tribal dances and songs, cultural troupes from other communities performed in Kohima and Dimapur.

