Nagaland CM urges for patience on job reservation review

Kohima, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday urged people to have patience as the state government prepares to constitute a Commission to review the existing job reservation policy.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a formal function in Kohima, Rio said the Commission's task is "very detailed" and cannot deliver immediate results.

He emphasised that any reforms – be it in administration, reservations, or delimitations should be carried out only after the national census, which is expected to begin in 2027.

"We don't want to make temporary arrangements," Rio said, adding that the entire state must undergo the review exercise thoroughly.

He acknowledged certain gaps in the current system and assured that steps would be taken to address them comprehensively and conclusively.

Responding to the demand made by the 5-Tribes Committee on Revision of Reservation Policy that civil society organizations and NGOs be excluded from the proposed Commission, Rio said, "The government will look into it. We have to wait and see."

The CORRP, comprising representatives of five major tribes – Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sema – recently expressed serious concern over what it described as government inaction, despite a cabinet decision to form a review Commission. While welcoming the announcement, the committee reiterated its two core demands: to either scrap the existing reservation policy or allocate the unreserved quota to the five tribes.

In a statement, CORRP criticised the lack of progress since its June 3 meeting with the government, stating, "There has been no substantive progress or official communication on our key demands." It further stressed that CSOs must not be included in the commission to ensure fairness, neutrality, and to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

CORRP urged the government to respond transparently and decisively, warning that it reserves the right to initiate democratic measures if the issues remain unaddressed within a reasonable timeframe.

The push to review Nagaland's reservation policy intensified after the five tribal apex bodies under the banner of the '5-Tribe Committee on Review of Reservation Policy' submitted a joint memorandum to the state government.

They argued that the policy, which has been in place since 1977, no longer reflects the current socio-economic and educational realities of the various communities in the state.

Despite submitting the memorandum on September 20, 2024, and issuing a 30-day ultimatum on April 26, 2025, the tribes claimed the government "failed" to respond until recently.

It was only during a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton on June 3, that the government assured CORRP and the five tribes that a commission would be constituted by June 17.

This assurance came following sustained public pressure, including a large rally held in Kohima and other districts inhabited by the five tribes, where they peacefully protested the delay and demanded transparency and inclusivity in the review process.

Initially, 25 per cent reservation was allocated for seven tribes in non-technical and non-gazetted posts for a period of 10 years. These tribes were designated as 'backward' based on educational and economic disadvantages, and limited representation in state services.

Over the years, the reservation has increased to 37 per cent, comprising 25 per cent for seven Eastern Nagaland Backward Tribes and 12 per cent for four other backward tribes of the state.

