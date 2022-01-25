Nagaland keen to pursue out-of-court settlement of border dispute with Assam

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said the state government is in favour of settling its decades-old border dispute with Assam out of court. This was decided at a meeting of the state assembly’s select committee to examine the Assam-Nagaland border dispute, Rio said.

The Nagaland CM is hopeful that the Assam-Meghalaya model of setting up of a local body from both sides and resolving the division of disputed areas can be done to sort out the Assam-Nagaland border dispute. The select committee on Monday identified the Assam-Nagaland border into four sectors, the chief minister said.

Rio, who met Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Sunday, said the out-of-court settlement of the border row was also discussed during the meeting. However, Sarma told journalists after the meeting that he hoped the border dispute case with Nagaland which is pending in Supreme Court would get sorted in another 2-3 years.

After the meeting, Rio indicated that his team from Nagaland along with Sarma, will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in February to formulate how to go about settling the long-pending border row between the two states.

Nagaland and Assam share about 500 km boundary and disputes along the border between the two states are believed to have been going on from 1963 after Nagaland attained statehood. Past attempts made by the two state governments to resolve the issue did not work out. Both states have refused to accept recommendations of two commissions set up by the Centre to solve the issue and a case is pending in the Supreme Court on the issue since 1988.

The Supreme Court also attempted to resolve the dispute amicably through mediation in 2010 but the report submitted by the mediators which consisted of two senior advocates, was rejected by both Assam and Nagaland governments. Then the apex court in 2015 ordered both the governments to file the list of their witnesses along with their testimonies in the form of affidavits with the court’s registrar. But the progress has been slow because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A fresh standoff occurred in the Dissoi Valley reserved forest and Tsurangkong valley between the armed police forces of the two states last year, after which a chief secretary level meeting was held on July 31 where an agreement was signed to de-escalate the situation. Both states agreed to withdraw their respective forces from the disputed area.