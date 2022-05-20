Nagaland orders closure of police, govt check gates to curb illegal collection

GUWAHATI: In a bid to curb illegal money collection from vehicles, the Nagaland government has ordered closure of all police and departmental check gates within the state with the exception of inter-state check gates.

In an notification issued on Thursday, the state home department directed that all police check gates and those set up along roads by various state government department as well as municipal and town councils shall be closed immediately throughout the state.

It added that inter-state check gates could function till May 31 and after that date would be allowed to operate only after getting specific approval from the home department.

Rampant collection of ‘taxes’ by various government departments as well as underground outfits and local groups has been going on in Nagaland for many years. The government had issued such directives in the past as well, but the problem persists.

“In order to curb illegal collection of money from vehicles on the roads, the state government has issued several directives in the past. Reports however continue to be received alleging illegal collection of money from vehicles on roads and at various check gates by organisations, groups, government agencies, private individuals etc.,” the order said.

It added that Thursday’s order was issued by the Governor “in light of the reports and with a view to prevent and curb illegal collection of money from vehicles by any entity or individual.”

The order added that henceforth if any individual, organisation or group is found setting up or functioning check gates in any part of the state, they would be removed and closed immediately.

To be sure, a petition was also filed in the Kohima bench of the Gauhati high court to seek closure of the check gates that were used for what the three NGO petitioners described as “illegal taxation” by various government departments and Naga political groups. The petitioners complained that there was a standing government order on closure of all tax booths at check gates since 2017 but unauthorised tax collections are still continuing in those places.

