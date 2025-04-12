Kohima, The Nagaland Police have registered an FIR and set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations of sexual and mental harassment of several women employees of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland by an IAS officer. Nagaland Police sets up SIT to probe allegations of sexual harassment against IAS officer

The police headquarters in a statement on Saturday said the chairperson of Nagaland State Women Commission , Nginyeih Konyak, submitted a written complaint to the Director General of Police on March 17 based on February 27 verbal intimation from IDAN Chairman and Advisor to Chief Minister, Abu Metha against the IAS officer.

It said NSCW recorded the statements of several women working in IDAN against the IAS officer a joint secretary on March 5.

Several women working in IDAN have accused the IAS officer of asking for physical indulgence for a hike in salary and also employment.

However, the IAS officer has denied the allegations.

A formal forwarding letter, along with the victims' complaint addressed to Abu Metha, was submitted by the IDAN chairman to the NSCW on March 3. These documents were later forwarded to the police headquarters, prompting a preliminary enquiry, it said.

The police headquarters on March 25 had assigned a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police to conduct the inquiry.

The DSP inquiry report submitted on April 1 found prima facie evidence supporting the allegations of the women employees of IDAN against the IAS officer and recommended a deeper criminal investigation, it said.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered on April 2, it said.

The police headquarters said that a Special Investigation Team led by a senior IPS officer have been constituted on April 5 to probe the matter.

It said that the SIT is probing the matter and examining all dimensions of the case.

In 2021, the IAS officer while serving as Deputy Commissioner of Noklak was booked for allegedly molesting two underage domestic workers at his official residence.

A charge sheet was submitted on December 2, 2021, and the Special POCSO Court in Tuensang took cognizance of the matter, it added.

