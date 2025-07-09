Kohima, Thousands of tribal people attired in traditional dresses on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Nagaland Civil Secretariat here demanding a review of the reservation policy. Nagaland Reservation Policy: 5 major tribes hold sit-in-protest

The agitators belonging to five major tribes - Ao, Angami, Lotha, Rengma and Sumi - community came together under the banner of 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy and demanded either the scrapping of the current job reservation policy, which is in effect since 1977, or to reallocate the unfilled reserved positions specifically to these five major tribes.

The protestors held banners and placards some of which read "We protest against 48 years of indefinite reservation policy", "Backward Tribe reservation without minimum cut-off marks is a mockery of the system", "BT reservation in 48 years has outlived its intended purpose", "48 years of patience on BT reservation has become unbearable".

CoRRP argued the policy is outdated and oppressive, calling for its repeal or redistribution of unutilised quotas to the five tribes.

The Nagaland government on Tuesday appealed to the committee to call off the strike, stating the matter was already under institutional review. The government had also informed that the state cabinet would hold a meeting and take a decision on the matter once the chief minister, who is currently out of station, is back.

However, rejecting the government's appeal, the CoRRP decided to go ahead with a one-day agitation.

The push to review Nagaland's reservation policy intensified after the five major tribal apex bodies – Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma and Sumi, under the banner of the '5-Tribe CoRRP' submitted a joint memorandum to the state government.

They argued that the policy, which has been in place since 1977, no longer reflects the current socio-economic and educational realities of the various communities in the state.

Following sustained public pressure, including a large rally held in Kohima and other districts inhabited by the five tribes, during a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton on June 3, the government assured them that a Commission would be constituted by June 17.

However, on July 2, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio while appealing for public patience had said the Commission's task is "very detailed" and cannot deliver immediate results.

He also stated that any reforms – be it in administration, reservations, or delimitations should be carried out only after the national census, which is expected to begin in 2027.

Frustrated by the state government's silence and lack of progress on the matter, CoRRP on July 3 declared to hold a sit-in protest.

Initially, 25 per cent reservation was allocated for seven tribes in non-technical and non-gazetted posts for a period of 10 years. These tribes were designated as 'backward' based on educational and economic disadvantages, and limited representation in state services.

Over the years, the reservation has increased to 37 per cent, comprising 25 per cent for seven Eastern Nagaland Backward Tribes and 12 per cent for four other backward tribes of the state.

CoRRP has signaled potential escalation if the government does not take concrete action on forming and empowering the commission.

